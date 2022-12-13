Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Yet another Bexar County jail inmate dies in custody while held on low bond, criminal trespass charge
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate held at the Bexar County Jail for nearly half a year on a low level misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge died this month after suffering an apparent medical episode, BCSO officials conceded Friday. Derrick Ellison, 47, died in the emergency room at University Hospital on...
KSAT 12
Man indicted for murder after strangling, choking another man to death, DA says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted for murder after he strangled and choked another man to death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney. Eugenio Centeno was arrested Dec. 15 for the charge, stemming from an incident on Aug. 2, 2021, court records show. The indictment alleges Centeno...
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.
Suspect in murder of 70-year-old Florence woman released on bond after prosecutor error
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect accused of shooting a 70-year-old Florence woman in Round Rock in August is now free on bond due to a prosecutor error, according to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Shawn Dick provided the following statement Friday:. "As District Attorney,...
Law enforcement officers injured after crash involving driver in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says
SAN ANTONIO — A DPS trooper and a Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office deputy were injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff's office told KENS 5 that around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull over a driver on I-10 near Seguin. The driver of that...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
KSAT 12
Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges
SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
KVUE
Accused murderer allegedly confessed to killing Austin man Justin Haden
Police said Gavin Roberts confessed to the murder of Austin man Justin Haden. Haden's body was found in Williamson County weeks ago.
Aggravated assault call in Blanco County leads to one person injured, another dead
AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) received an aggravated assault call on Monday that resulted in one person injured and another dead from being run over by a vehicle, a report states. On Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., BCSO received a 911 call regarding an aggravated...
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inmate Fatally Shot Trying to Escape During Doctor Visit
A Hays County corrections officer is on leave after shooting an inmate who tried to escape while receiving medical treatment, KXAN-TV reports. KXAN reported the Hays County Sheriff's Office transported an inmate to Seton Hospital in Kyle for medical treatment. At some point during the appointment, the inmate assaulted the officer and tried to run out of the emergency room.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old man has died at an area hospital after he was stabbed by someone he knew on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel. Police said the injured man was...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after shooting at Blanco County deputies was also wanted for murder
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Authorities say a man who was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault and shooting at Blanco County deputies was also wanted for capital murder. Blanco County Emergency Management says deputies responded to an aggravated assault late Monday night at a residence in the 6700...
Comments / 0