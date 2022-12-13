ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges

SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Inmate Fatally Shot Trying to Escape During Doctor Visit

A Hays County corrections officer is on leave after shooting an inmate who tried to escape while receiving medical treatment, KXAN-TV reports. KXAN reported the Hays County Sheriff's Office transported an inmate to Seton Hospital in Kyle for medical treatment. At some point during the appointment, the inmate assaulted the officer and tried to run out of the emergency room.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy