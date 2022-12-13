Read full article on original website
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
Man Makes First Court Appearance in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man made his initial court appearance in Orange County Thursday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019. Ricardo Martin Campus, who was extradited from Texas and booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday, is charged with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Eli Gamaliel Victoriano-Che, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Defendant Pleads Guilty in Killings of 4 Women in Anaheim
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings of four Orange County women. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team last week that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession
A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CHP Arrests Felony Evading Suspect in Downey
California Highway Patrol officers in Downey arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit with deputies earlier this week that began in the Alhambra area, authorities said Saturday. The arrest was made at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Imperial Highway at Paramount Boulevard. Deputies were chasing a car on the...
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
Defendant In Killings of Four Women in Anaheim No Longer Facing Death Penalty
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with killing four women in Anaheim will no longer face the death penalty, according to a court document obtained Wednesday. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, has been awaiting trial since co-defendant Steven Dean Gordon, 53, was sentenced to death in 2017.
LAPD Releases Number of Home Robbery Arrests and Robberies
The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division in November 2021 and the 328 follow-home robberies...
Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death
A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
Overnight Compton Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Two DUI Arrests
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed. That vehicle...
Man Shot, Killed in North Hollywood
A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
Missing Octogenarian from Lakewood Found
An 80-year-old man suffering from dementia, who went missing Thursday in Lakewood, has been found, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release what time or where John Keith Streelman was found. Streelman had last been seen about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henrilee...
