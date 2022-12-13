An innocent driver was killed after someone fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Westminster Friday morning.According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident began at around 10 a.m., when deputies attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro near Newland Street and Westminster Avenue, after their scanner revealed it had fraudulent registration tags. The driver, however, failed to yield and ran a red light at the intersection of Newland St. and Trask Avenue as they fled from the deputies, crashing into a black BMW just outside of the Newland Garden Apartments. The two occupants of the BMW were...

