Anaheim, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man Makes First Court Appearance in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim

A 32-year-old man made his initial court appearance in Orange County Thursday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019. Ricardo Martin Campus, who was extradited from Texas and booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday, is charged with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Eli Gamaliel Victoriano-Che, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
ANAHEIM, CA
2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana

Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
SANTA ANA, CA
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona

A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
POMONA, CA
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession

A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIPLEY, CA
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach

A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years

One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Defendant Pleads Guilty in Killings of 4 Women in Anaheim

A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings of four Orange County women. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team last week that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
ANAHEIM, CA
Innocent driver killed after attempted Westminster traffic stop

An innocent driver was killed after someone fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Westminster Friday morning.According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident began at around 10 a.m., when deputies attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro near Newland Street and Westminster Avenue, after their scanner revealed it had fraudulent registration tags. The driver, however, failed to yield and ran a red light at the intersection of Newland St. and Trask Avenue as they fled from the deputies, crashing into a black BMW just outside of the Newland Garden Apartments. The two occupants of the BMW were...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Overnight Compton Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Two DUI Arrests

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed. That vehicle...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
LAPD Releases Number of Home Robbery Arrests and Robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division in November 2021 and the 328 follow-home robberies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking

Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA

