Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Discovery Cube Orange County To Debut New Theatrical Production
The Discovery Cube Orange County children’s science museum on Friday will debut its first theatrical production, a holiday-themed educational musical produced by a local Tony Award-winning team. “Winter Lights: A Journey Home,” was created by the husband-and-wife team of Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani. “Back in 2019,...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According to figures, the...
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs International Airport Expects Record Number of Holiday Passengers
The Palm Springs International Airport announced Thursday that it expects this holiday season to be the busiest in the airport’s history and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. “We’re planning for a very busy holiday season this year,” said Executive Director of Aviation...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Drop Slightly
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County declined by 17 to 191, according to the latest state data reported Saturday. Of those patients, the number being treated in intensive care was 27, down from 28 the pervious day. One month ago, 105 people were hospitalized...
mynewsla.com
Man Makes First Court Appearance in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man made his initial court appearance in Orange County Thursday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019. Ricardo Martin Campus, who was extradited from Texas and booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday, is charged with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Eli Gamaliel Victoriano-Che, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
Capital One Agrees to Payout, Policy Changes to Settle Lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
mynewsla.com
Defendant Pleads Guilty in Killings of 4 Women in Anaheim
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings of four Orange County women. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team last week that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
mynewsla.com
Defendant In Killings of Four Women in Anaheim No Longer Facing Death Penalty
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with killing four women in Anaheim will no longer face the death penalty, according to a court document obtained Wednesday. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, has been awaiting trial since co-defendant Steven Dean Gordon, 53, was sentenced to death in 2017.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
mynewsla.com
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
mynewsla.com
Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death
A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
mynewsla.com
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession
A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Comments / 0