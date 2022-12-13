Read full article on original website
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for raping, murdering 4 women while on GPS monitoring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering four young women while on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury on October 2, 2014 on...
mynewsla.com
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession
A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
mynewsla.com
Defendant Pleads Guilty in Killings of 4 Women in Anaheim
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings of four Orange County women. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team last week that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
Woman pleads guilty to accidentally running over her friend while drunk driving
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman who accidentally ran over her friend in Placentia while drunk pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse and a DUI and was immediately sentenced to five days in jail. Sheri Olga Sedillo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment and...
mynewsla.com
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
mynewsla.com
Overnight Compton Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Two DUI Arrests
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed. That vehicle...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
