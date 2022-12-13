ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62

Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Land). Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None.
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90

Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 68, UCF 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Porterville Recorder

LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70

Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
FARMVILLE, VA
Porterville Recorder

RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Liberty 82, Bryant 62

LIBERTY (7-4) Robinson 1-3 2-2 4, Rode 8-18 1-1 17, McGhee 8-16 1-1 22, Porter 1-4 2-4 5, Venzant 3-4 1-1 8, Peebles 5-7 3-3 16, Warfield 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 3-3 0-0 6, Cleveland 1-3 2-2 4, Spell 0-1 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-14 82.
Porterville Recorder

Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy