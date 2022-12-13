Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62
Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Land). Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90
Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida AM
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Sydney Curry and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their win vs. the Rattlers:
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Liberty 82, Bryant 62
LIBERTY (7-4) Robinson 1-3 2-2 4, Rode 8-18 1-1 17, McGhee 8-16 1-1 22, Porter 1-4 2-4 5, Venzant 3-4 1-1 8, Peebles 5-7 3-3 16, Warfield 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 3-3 0-0 6, Cleveland 1-3 2-2 4, Spell 0-1 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-14 82.
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
Porterville Recorder
Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
NFL Draft Profile: Joel Wilson, Tight End, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) tips off against Davidson (7-3) for the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Porterville Recorder
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game
La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
Michigan picks up Stanford OT Myles Hinton as transfer
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton, a former five-star recruit, is transferring to Michigan.
Live coverage: The latest at BYU faces SMU in the New Mexico Bowl
The Cougars wrap up their independence era with a postseason matchup against the Mustangs.
