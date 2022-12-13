ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armada, MI

Armada, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Armada.

The Peck Community High School basketball team will have a game with Armada High School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.

Peck Community High School
Armada High School
December 12, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Peck Community High School basketball team will have a game with Armada High School on December 12, 2022, 21:00:00.

Peck Community High School
Armada High School
December 12, 2022
21:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Imlay City High School basketball team will have a game with Armada High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.

Imlay City High School
Armada High School
December 13, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Imlay City High School basketball team will have a game with Armada High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Imlay City High School
Armada High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

