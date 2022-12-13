Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Caddo commissioner announces run for Louisiana House of Representatives
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson announced Tuesday that he will for Louisiana House of Representatives Dist. 4. The House seat is currently held by former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, who took office in 2016. He has no term limit. Johnson has...
KTBS
Demolition opponents hope Arceneaux's election may save Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The election of Tom Arceneaux as mayor is sparking hope of a rally for the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field to save the old, abandoned baseball stadium. Demolition that began in September is now on pause until at least the next court hearing on March 29.
KTBS
Mayor-elect Arceneaux names transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.
ktalnews.com
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s new Republican mayor shares plans for the city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport’s first republican mayor in more than 20 years, joined anchor Jezzamine Wolk, in the studio to discuss what he has been up to since his victory in the run-off election. Arceneaux said he currently feels humbled and tired. He reiterated his...
klax-tv.com
Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency for Louisiana
In a statement on Facebook Governor Edwards says, “I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados. My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes. I will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts.”
KSLA
Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux’s wife says she’s eager to serve
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In roughly two weeks, Tom Arceneaux will take his seat as Shreveport’s mayor. That also means that, for the first time in years, Shreveport will have a first lady. You may recall, the current and previous two mayors did not have a spouse. On...
brproud.com
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
beckersasc.com
American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician
The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
KTBS
Mistrial declared in former SPD officer's federal trial
SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial was declared Thursday afternoon in the trial of a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. The jury began its deliberations around noon Wednesday in the trial of Dylan Hudson, accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
KTBS
EXCLUSIVE: Ride Along with Shreveport Police Department Community Response Unit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith brought back the Community Response Unit after being named top cop of the city at the beginning of the year. KTBS 3 got a firsthand look of how the CRU patrols the streets of Shreveport. In an exclusive ride-along offered to KTBS,...
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
KTBS
Dr. James C. Hobley receives award from American College of Gastroenterology
SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction. Hobley is a member of the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
KSLA
Well wishers pay tribute to retiring Bossier educator
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Faculty members, staffers, friends and family members paid tribute to a Bossier Parish legend in the coaching and education community Thursday. David Thrash spent 40 years with a host of school districts in the area. Now he’s announced that he’s retiring at the end...
Comments / 0