Pennsylvania State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
ABC7 Chicago

Soyuz spacecraft leak: Broadcast showed liquid spewing from ship docked at ISS

A planned spacewalk by the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been called off following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is currently docked to the International Space Station. NASA's Rob Navias, speaking on a late Wednesday evening NASA TV broadcast, called it a...
ABC7 Chicago

US tourist caught with animal bones after flying back from Africa: CBP

A Virginia woman was caught with giraffe and zebra bones at a Washington, D.C.-area airport last month after arriving home from a trip to Africa, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The bones were discovered in the woman's luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport on Nov. 10, officials...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC7 Chicago

Amazon cited by OSHA for warehouse injury report failures

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Amazon for failing to properly record some work-related injuries and illnesses during inspections at six warehouse facilities. OSHA issued citations against Amazon for 14 recordkeeping violations, including failing to record injuries and illnesses, misclassifying injuries...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Freed American says he's in contact with family, US officials

KYIV, Ukraine -- Suedi Murekezi, an American who was freed from Russian-controlled territory on Wednesday, said he has since been in contact with U.S. officials. Murekezi told ABC News on Thursday that he's in Kyiv and "going through the protocol" of being debriefed and is in contact with U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
MINNESOTA STATE

