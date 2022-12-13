Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Trump May Face 25 Years in Prison, Be Blocked From Future Office: Kirschner
Glenn Kirshner said being prosecuted for insurrection is important as a person facing this charge is "prohibited from holding office under the United States."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
ABC7 Chicago
Father of missing American student studying in France pushes back against prosecutor's statement
FRANCE -- Just days before he was supposed to come home for Christmas, an American college student studying in France is still missing as his father challenged the local prosecutor's claims about his son. Kenny DeLand Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, had been...
ABC7 Chicago
Soyuz spacecraft leak: Broadcast showed liquid spewing from ship docked at ISS
A planned spacewalk by the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been called off following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is currently docked to the International Space Station. NASA's Rob Navias, speaking on a late Wednesday evening NASA TV broadcast, called it a...
ABC7 Chicago
US tourist caught with animal bones after flying back from Africa: CBP
A Virginia woman was caught with giraffe and zebra bones at a Washington, D.C.-area airport last month after arriving home from a trip to Africa, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The bones were discovered in the woman's luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport on Nov. 10, officials...
ABC7 Chicago
Amazon cited by OSHA for warehouse injury report failures
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Amazon for failing to properly record some work-related injuries and illnesses during inspections at six warehouse facilities. OSHA issued citations against Amazon for 14 recordkeeping violations, including failing to record injuries and illnesses, misclassifying injuries...
ABC7 Chicago
Freed American says he's in contact with family, US officials
KYIV, Ukraine -- Suedi Murekezi, an American who was freed from Russian-controlled territory on Wednesday, said he has since been in contact with U.S. officials. Murekezi told ABC News on Thursday that he's in Kyiv and "going through the protocol" of being debriefed and is in contact with U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
ABC7 Chicago
Stock market sinks as Federal Reserve signals it will remain aggressive in order to tame inflation
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% as of 3:34 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of stocks in the benchmark index...
