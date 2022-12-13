ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stewart County inmate faces added charges following escape attempt

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Stewart County inmate is back in custody after escaping law enforcement. Stephen White ran away from deputies right before 10 a.m. Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones says the escapee appeared in court for a bond hearing before this incident. Jones adds the suspect had...
WTVM

Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman. Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently. She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You better not cry, you better not pout... here’s why. Santa Claus came to town!. THE Santa Claus made a special visit to Columbus in preparation for the big night. We’re told that Columbus ended up on Santa’s last minute places to visit - one...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange searching for suspects in gas station burglary

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A detective with the LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a convenience store burglary. The burglary happened at the Hop-In Fuel Station on West Point Road. Det. Norris says if anyone can identify any of the individuals below, contact the detective at 706-883-2677...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
AUBURN, AL

