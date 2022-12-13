Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
WTVM
Woman calls for law change after mother is killed in deadly street car racing crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “They killed my mother and his grandmother,” says Harris-Bush. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the accident forced firefighters to use the jaws of life to rescue Gayle.
WTVM
Suspect sought in murder investigation of 19-year-old Phenix City native
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With Christmas more than a week away, one local pastor is pushing for people across the city to put the guns down as families celebrate the holidays. One family in East Alabama who recently lost a loved one to gun violence agrees. Tonight, the family...
WTVM
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
WTVM
Stewart County inmate faces added charges following escape attempt
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Stewart County inmate is back in custody after escaping law enforcement. Stephen White ran away from deputies right before 10 a.m. Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones says the escapee appeared in court for a bond hearing before this incident. Jones adds the suspect had...
WTVM
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged with the double homicide that happened on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk made his first court appearance in front of a judge. 29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus.
WTVM
5 sentenced for stealing millions from former Columbus theology school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five defendants faced a judge in federal court Thursday morning after pleading guilty to fraud charges. They all admit to stealing more than $12 million from the federal government. The judge had to split up the cases into two segments due to the overwhelming amount of...
WTVM
Harris County bus driver celebrates 45 years of service
Smiths Station looking for new head football coach.
WTVM
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
WTVM
Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman. Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently. She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a...
WTVM
Columbus law enforcemnt holds annual ‘Operation Blue Lights & Smiles’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Police Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional had a chance to spread some holiday cheer. They held their annual Operation Blue Lights and Smiles. The event started at Columbus State University. Officers then drove to Piedmont Regional Hospital with blue lights and sirens displayed...
WTVM
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
WTVM
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
WTVM
Local dance community, Southern Union State Community College remember ‘tWitch’ as teacher, student
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus dance community is mourning the loss of a nationally known performer who died in an apparent suicide. They are sharing their encounters with Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who was also the former DJ on The Ellen Show. And it turns out he had connections to Columbus and east Alabama.
WTVM
Who is House of Heroes?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
WTVM
Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You better not cry, you better not pout... here’s why. Santa Claus came to town!. THE Santa Claus made a special visit to Columbus in preparation for the big night. We’re told that Columbus ended up on Santa’s last minute places to visit - one...
WTVM
Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
WTVM
LaGrange searching for suspects in gas station burglary
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A detective with the LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a convenience store burglary. The burglary happened at the Hop-In Fuel Station on West Point Road. Det. Norris says if anyone can identify any of the individuals below, contact the detective at 706-883-2677...
WTVM
Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
