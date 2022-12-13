OLGA celebrates the Lady of Guadalupe

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A big day for Mexican Catholics as December 12 marks the first appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Many ceremonies and celebrations are performed throughout the day in Mexico and in parts of the Imperial Valley.

Students and staff from Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy (OLGA) in Calexico paraded through the streets of Calexico, honoring and celebrating the Lady of Guadalupe.

OLGA, a Catholic school of just 400 students, uses this day to educate students.

“Every December 12th, we celebrate it here at school. we get our kids," said Joshua Patton, Science Coordinator at OLGA. "Our students to channel our blessed mother. We do our procession. We marched around the school, which leads to our mass."

“Well, for us as Catholics we believe that our lady is the mother of God," said Samuel Salazar, Vice Principal at OLGA. "The importance of that is that she is by saying yes to God, we have Jesus.”

Teachers use the parade as a fun activity for students and their families.

“Each of our students actually creates a banner. Teachers work with students on creating a banner that displays our blessed mother," said Patton. "Then from there, our students have their papers along with the music that we’ll be singing.”

Vice Principal Salazar hopes days like today will help educate his students and that through their faith will lead them to better futures.

