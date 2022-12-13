Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
3-Year-Old honored in Auburn Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The city of Auburn partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to honor a three-year-old with a parade. The honoree was a three-year-old auburn resident June Peden-Stade. The parade started at 10 am on December 17 and headed north on Iris Dr. and continued on Washington St...
foxillinois.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
foxillinois.com
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
foxillinois.com
ISP arrest suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a Decatur man for allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving a death. Carry P. Floyd, 61, was arrested on Thursday. On Thursday, officials investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US...
foxillinois.com
Police arrest suspect after car chase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police arrested a man after a chase through Springfield on Friday. The chase happened around 4 p.m. Springfield police and Park police were originally called to the scene for a disturbance. When officers arrived someone hopped in a vehicle and sped away. That person was...
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies man killed in US 36 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on US 36 on Thursday. The coroner identified Norman D. Nicholas, 59, of Decatur, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle near the roadway in the 5800 block of E Route 36.
foxillinois.com
Toy donation drive held at Farm and Home Supply
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Farm and Home donated thousands of toys to Toys for Tots on Thursday. The donations total more than $60,000 worth of toys that will be split across the region. Along with Thursday drop off in Springfield, the Toys for Tots organizations in Jacksonville, Quincy, Lincoln,...
foxillinois.com
ISP investigating fatal hit and run
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that occurred on US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County on Wednesday. ISP says on Thursday at 7 a.m., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office...
foxillinois.com
Coroner releases name of woman who was killed after getting hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the female pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield on Tuesday. Kanida Phanthourath, 33, of Springfield was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 5:54 a.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
foxillinois.com
Illinois College student arrested in dorm
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois College student faces charges after an arrest on campus Wednesday morning. Jacksonville Police arrested Devin Hall, 26 inside a dorm room. We're told police responded to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress. Officials say when they arrived...
foxillinois.com
Horace Mann makes new investment in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Horace Mann is purchasing a new building in downtown Springfield. Horace Mann plans to renovate the historic Witmer-Schuck building at the southwest corner of Washington and Seventh Street. Horace Mann has been located in downtown Springfield since it was founded by two Springfield teachers nearly...
foxillinois.com
Police: 3 adults arrested for disturbance on school bus, 'alarming' kids
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission, causing a ruckus, and alarming the children onboard, according to the Jacksonville police report. Police were called to 1120 King Street in Jacksonville around 7:32 a.m. after a tipster called to...
foxillinois.com
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
foxillinois.com
Kidzeum hosts educator night for teachers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local teachers had a fun and educational night out in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. The Kidzeum hosted a special night just for teachers. Wednesday's educator night was an open house to give teachers an opportunity to find out about the activities the museum has to offer.
foxillinois.com
Springfield Plastics donates $130,000 to Simmons Cancer Institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Plastics presented the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU with a large check on Monday. The organization presented over $130,000 to aid in cancer research. The funds came from their 2022 Drain the Cure fundraiser. Drain for the Cure has donated over $675,000 to cancer...
foxillinois.com
9-year-old Lincoln racer receives USAC Quarter Midget Dirt National Champion trophy
Indianapolis, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) - Car racing is pretty popular around Central Illinois. We have quite a few stars like Justin Allgaier and Tim Wilkerson. Now a 9-year-old Lincoln resident is the next in line to shine on the race track. Henry Schneider is the US Auto Club Quarter Midget Dirt...
foxillinois.com
US 36 shut down after crash
US 36 is shut down Thursday morning after a crash. The crash happened near Salem School Rd. In Long Creek. Police say drivers should find an alternate route if possible. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
foxillinois.com
Helping people with addictions during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The holidays are a time for celebration, but for people dealing with the loss of someone in their life it can be a difficult time. For those in recovery or in active addiction, the death of a loved one can be a little extra tough this time of year.
Comments / 0