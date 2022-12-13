Read full article on original website
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback
Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Mandy Rose Being Released From WWE
AEW star and former women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy Rose’s release from WWE during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “Times are changing, and a lot of things are changing. I mean, we know when we sign our contracts and when they give us certain parameters that we have to follow them. And we choose to do certain things, and sometimes we push the envelope, but I don’t want people to take away all the work that Mandy has done in the ring and how much she advanced in her ring skills and everything else as a professional wrestler. I don’t want that to take that away because she is an athlete. She’s a wonderful athlete. She’s dedicated to what she’s done. And having other ventures, like monetary ventures, is not a bad thing. I don’t think that. And it’s unfortunate that she was released, and I literally was sending her an Instagram message before I heard any of the news, and I feel so stupid afterward. But I just wanted her to know that I was like, as a professional wrestler, I’m very proud of what she’s done in NXT and all the hard work that she put in there. And when I got the news, I was like, oh man; this is messed up. Like I was really excited to see what was next for her, but I’m even more excited now to see what is next for her because, again, she has an opportunity.”
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Backstage News on Sasha Banks Wanting a Similar WWE Contract to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks), who was suspended in May after leaving RAW with Naomi, has officially left WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, she negotiated her exit from the company “months ago.”. Dave Meltzer confirmed earlier rumors that a return was brought up after the regime change in the most...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
PWMania
Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella Added to MLW Blood and Thunder
Major League Wrestling keeps roiling out the matches for their January 7th Blood and Thunder event scheduled for Philadelphia. MLW announced today that Lince Dorado will face Dragongate star La Estrella at Blood and Thunder. This will be the third MLW/Dragongate inter-promotional match scheduled for Blood and Thunder. MLW CEO...
PWMania
Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
PWMania
Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Coming To Montreal In Early 2023
This week, WWE announced details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Addresses Interest In Film/TV Acting
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her interests in projects outside of the pro wrestling business, including how she would like to be doing movies.
PWMania
Update on Top Dolla Following Scary Moment During WWE SmackDown
There was a scary moment during this week’s WWE SmackDown. The incident occurred during the triple-threat tag team match between Hit Row, Legado Del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders. Late in the match, Top Dolla attempted a running dive over the top rope onto everyone at ringside. Top Dolla’s...
PWMania
Non-Spoiler Match Preview For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
After this week’s live SmackDown ended, WWE taped the December 23 edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, tonight. Due to the Christmas holiday, the episode was pre-recorded. Full spoilers are available by clicking here. The non-spoiler match list is as follows:. * Gauntlet...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Staring In New Pro Wrestling-Themed Horror Movie
AEW star Chris Jericho is set to star in a new pro wrestling-themed horror movie. According to Deadline, “Dark Match” recently wrapped filming in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The plot revolves around a small-time wrestling company that accepts a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to find out when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader who has devious plans for the match.
PWMania
Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk About Mandy Rose Possibly Going To AEW, IMPACT Wrestling
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
PWMania
Early Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings (12/16/22)
As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from Chicago, and WWE will also tape the episode for next week. While WWE has not made an official announcement, Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear on both SmackDown episodes. The feud with LA Knight will continue.
PWMania
Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (12/13/22) – S11E5
NWA aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. Below is the complete line-up: * Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhett Titus. * Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. * Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx.
PWMania
Backstage Updates on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Comments, Toxic Attraction React
Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT release is said to have caught her off guard, but she had previously admitted that she knew she could get into trouble. New information has emerged regarding WWE’s knowledge of Mandy Rose’s FanTime photos, which led to today’s departure. As PWMania.com previously...
