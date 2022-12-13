ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Idaho State seeks balanced play against Washington

Brock Mackenzie hopes to make the most of a homecoming as he leads Idaho State into his old neighborhood to duel Washington in a nonconference men’s basketball game Saturday night in Seattle. Mackenzie, a graduate transfer from Point Loma Nazarene, played his high school ball at Eastside Catholic in...
SEATTLE, WA
mypanhandle.com

USC first of two West Coast tests for No. 19 Auburn

Southern California can score its most significant win of the season Sunday at home in Los Angeles when it puts its four-game winning streak on the line against No. 19 Auburn. The Tigers (9-1) tip off their two-game, West Coast road swing coming off the most trying stretch of their season to date. Auburn followed its first loss, 82-73 on Dec. 10, with a hotly contested showdown Wednesday against Georgia State.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy