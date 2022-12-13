ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Helping homeless battle winter weather in a unique way

CHICO, Calif. - A Sacramento based company, Harbor partnered with the Chico Homeless Union to create a new secure way to give to the homeless this Winter. Harbor is a division of Luxer One. This company has been working on public smart lockers for over 16 years and works with companies like UPS to provide safe pick-up locations.
Butte County Library hours cut starting in January

The Butte County Libraries hours will be reduced starting Jan. 3, 2023. This will affect all six branches throughout the county.
6% of revenue from Chico’s first dispensary to go back to the city

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's first Cannabis dispensary is opening this weekend off of Alcott Avenue in southeast Chico. The name of the new pot dispensary is Sweet Flower. It will have its grand opening this Saturday at 8 a.m. The owner has six other dispensaries, all in the Los Angeles...
Environmental experts urge water conservation amid drought emergency

Cal Water says in 2021, customers cutting back saved a total of 5.3 million gallons just in Chico and 250,000 gallons in Oroville.
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
Rising water levels at Teichert Ponds is pushing homeless people out

CHICO, Calif. - After a week of heavy rain, the area around Teichert Ponds is beginning to look muddy, waterlogged, and pushing people living in the area to higher grounds. Action News Now spoke with a homeless man who says he's already planning where he'll go next. "Flooding is like...
Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
Stringtown area of Lake Oroville closed to vehicles until further notice

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - Vehicle traffic past the gate at the entrance of the Stringtown area of Lake Oroville is closed until further notice, according to the Lake Oroville State Recreation Area. The closure is for the public’s safety and to protect the natural and cultural resources. The recreation...
Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
Gridley High School students will return to class after police clear the school of a bomb threat

GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that with the help from the Butte County Bomb Squad they have been able to clear Gridley High School. Students were allowed to go to the Guardian Building for lunch if they needed to. The school allowed them to leave campus for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. Students returned to class at 1:45 p.m.
Chico Unified sees large enrollment jump; grants awarded to all schools

The North Valley Community Foundation Butte Strong Fund awarded the district $169,263 in grants that schools can use immediately through the foundation's education grant program. Chico Unified sees large enrollment jump; grants awarded to all schools. The North Valley Community Foundation Butte Strong Fund awarded the district $169,263 in grants...
Gridley Police arrest juvenile in fake bomb threat

GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 11:12 a.m., the Gridley Police Department was notified of a possible bomb threat on the Gridley High School campus, the Gridley Police Department said. After an initial evacuation of the students, staff and faculty from the immediate campus, GPD officers, members of the Butte County...
