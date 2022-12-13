Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Obituary for Darrell Dewayne Sadler
age 52 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the home of his brother. Born April 25, 1970 in Radford he was the son of Thelma Jean Bruce and the late George W. Sadler. Darrell is survived by his. Wife – Jennifer Marlina Dawn Sadler – Dublin...
Obituary for Brenda Sue Guynn Phillips Riggins
age 75 of Hiwassee passed away early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 3, 1947 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Henry Guynn & Elsie Dean Guynn. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Eddie Phillips, husband, John Riggins, brother, Eugene Guynn, sisters, Ethel Gray and Susie Arnold.
Obituary for Jean Duncan Thompson
Jean Duncan Thompson, 88, of Panama City, FL, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. Born in Pulaski County, VA, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bill Thompson, her granddaughter Ashley Davis (Will), and great-grandchildren, Annalee and Michael Davis. She is also survived by nephew David Duncan, nephew Charlie Byrd Duncan (Vann), great niece Elizabeth Duncan, and special cousin, Fran Cecil. She was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Minnie Duncan, brother Charles Duncan, son Steve Thompson, and daughter, Karen Thompson Johnson. Jean was a graduate of Dublin high school, class of 1951. She retired from St. Alban’s hospital in Radford, VA. As an active member of the First Dublin Presbyterian Church ECO, she served as an Elder on the session for many years. She loved making the bulletin for the church service each Wednesday and the time she shared with her friends while working at the church. Services will be held in the spring in Dublin, VA to coincide with the beautiful redbud blooms she loved seeing. Arrangements will be shared with friends and family once they are finalized.
Obituary for Betty J. Carper
Betty J. Carper, 83, of Salem, VA. It is with sad hearts and loving memories the family announces Betty passed away peacefully Tuesday December 13, 2022. Born in Pulaski, VA Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ike; her children Blair (Angel) and Chad (Julie). She was a proud and loving Grandma to 5 grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Mary, and siblings, Helen and Buddy. A Celebration of Betty’s Life and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Southview United Methodist Church. Internment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southview United Methodist Church, 3539 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019.
Pulaski County Sheriff introduces new K-9 Units
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office introduces their new K-9 teams. Top Row from left: Captain Lucas Nestor, Sheriff Mike Worrell, Laurel Galaszewski, Barry Turner, Lieutenant Paul Akers. Bottom Row from left: Corporal Kim Hodge (with Sadie), Corporal Michael Bruce (with Onna), Sergeant Cody Linkous (with Kilo). By WILLIAM PAINE. The...
Council discusses trash, two-way traffic, speed limits and train whistles
During the council comments portion of last week’s meeting of Pulaski Town Council, several councilmen gave comments on a number of issues, including trash, two-way traffic, speed limits and train whistles. Councilman Brooks Dawson spoke on the increased visibility local businesses are going to have once the town goes...
