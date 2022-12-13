Jean Duncan Thompson, 88, of Panama City, FL, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. Born in Pulaski County, VA, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bill Thompson, her granddaughter Ashley Davis (Will), and great-grandchildren, Annalee and Michael Davis. She is also survived by nephew David Duncan, nephew Charlie Byrd Duncan (Vann), great niece Elizabeth Duncan, and special cousin, Fran Cecil. She was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Minnie Duncan, brother Charles Duncan, son Steve Thompson, and daughter, Karen Thompson Johnson. Jean was a graduate of Dublin high school, class of 1951. She retired from St. Alban’s hospital in Radford, VA. As an active member of the First Dublin Presbyterian Church ECO, she served as an Elder on the session for many years. She loved making the bulletin for the church service each Wednesday and the time she shared with her friends while working at the church. Services will be held in the spring in Dublin, VA to coincide with the beautiful redbud blooms she loved seeing. Arrangements will be shared with friends and family once they are finalized.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO