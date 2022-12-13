Read full article on original website
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns
More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department. Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
Kearney Hub
Woman arrested after her dog bites Papillion police officer multiple times
A Papillion police officer was injured Thursday when a dog bit her multiple times. The officer went to a home on Lexington Avenue after 11 a.m. to check the well being of a woman there, Deputy Police Chief Orin Orchard said. A caller wanted officers to check on her mother,...
KETV.com
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
Kearney Hub
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
LINCOLN — One person has been arrested near Elm Creek and Overton following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, a 157-mile pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is in custody after the chase and standoff. The incident began...
Western Iowa Today
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
klkntv.com
Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
klin.com
Tecumseh Inmate Dies In Custody
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Thursday, December 8, 2022. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez, age 20, began his sentence March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first degree assault and robbery. His parole eligibility date was listed as December 28, 2022.
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
1011now.com
State law aimed at reducing prison population causing Lancaster County jail population to grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On average, 595 inmates are at the Lancaster County Jail each day. The average daily population has grown by 6.5% over the last year leaving the facility at 89.5% operational capacity. This has the jail, built in 2013 with expansion in mind, filling up faster than...
Dodge County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in fatal crash Wednesday
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a bank from the drive-thru
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A woman was arrested in Council Bluffs after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the drive-thru lane. Around 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank, located near S 25th Street and West Broadway, for a possible robbery in progress, authorities said. While...
