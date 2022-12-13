ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Mike Francesa addresses possible reunion with Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

Could a Mike Francesa-Chris “Mad Dog” Russo reunion be coming?. Reports that ESPN was trying to bring the two back together surfaced Tuesday. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported: ESPN wants to revive previous talks with Mike Francesa to team him with Chris (Mad Dog) Russo on “First Take,” according to sources. If it were to happen, it would be one show to start, but ESPN is open to expansion if it goes well.
Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL: Unlocks $1,250 promo today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Nearly every sport is in action this month, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet if it loses, and all it takes is Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL.
