Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yankees signing Carlos Rodon changes balance of power in AL, ex-GM says
New York Yankees fans rejoiced Thursday night when Brian Cashman closed the Rodon deal. The Yankees signed left-handed starter Carlos Rodon to a six-year $162 million contract. And The Athletic’s Jim Bowden thinks that will pay off nicely for the club. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and...
Yankees’ Carlos Rodon will spark Ron Guidry flashbacks, pitching coach says
Few people know Carlos Rodon’s talent better than Don Cooper, who was Rodon’s pitching coach for his first five seasons with the White Sox. Not long after Rodon became the Yankees’ latest splashy signing Thursday night, Cooper made a comparison that should make the pinstripe faithful drool.
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost...
Yankees lose Andrew Benintendi to White Sox | What it means
Re-signing Andrew Benintendi had been the Yankees’ primary intention for left field this offseason, but the 28-year-old found a better offer elsewhere Friday. Benintendi took a five-year, $75-million deal from the White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The outcome wasn’t terribly surprising for the Yankees....
Mike Francesa addresses possible reunion with Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo
Could a Mike Francesa-Chris “Mad Dog” Russo reunion be coming?. Reports that ESPN was trying to bring the two back together surfaced Tuesday. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported: ESPN wants to revive previous talks with Mike Francesa to team him with Chris (Mad Dog) Russo on “First Take,” according to sources. If it were to happen, it would be one show to start, but ESPN is open to expansion if it goes well.
More proof Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is unlikely
To dream the impossible dream. The New York Yankees have a hole in left field. One way to fill it would be to trade for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a ticket out of the Steel City. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB.
NL contender ‘unlikely’ to challenge Yankees for Carlos Rodon
Another one bites the dust. The race to sign Carlos Rodon is heating up, with at least one team seemingly dropping out of contention. The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports “according to sources, it’s unlikely the Cardinals would shell out the years and money Rodón is coveting at this time.”
