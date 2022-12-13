Could a Mike Francesa-Chris “Mad Dog” Russo reunion be coming?. Reports that ESPN was trying to bring the two back together surfaced Tuesday. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported: ESPN wants to revive previous talks with Mike Francesa to team him with Chris (Mad Dog) Russo on “First Take,” according to sources. If it were to happen, it would be one show to start, but ESPN is open to expansion if it goes well.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO