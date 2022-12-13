Read full article on original website
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los Angeles
Firearms expert testifies that the gun prosecutors say was used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion must have been fired on purpose
An LAPD firearms examiner said the gun found at the scene requires 8.5 pounds of force to fire. Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Reported Missing Ahead of Court Appearance
Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled appearance in court to testify in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez. Los Angeles police are investigating Justin Edison’s disappearance, according to Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, who told ABC7 Saturday that they had just learned of him being missing. Lanez stands accused of shooting Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. He faces criminal charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and felony negligent discharge of a firearm.Read it at ABC7
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despechá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
Kelly Rowland Wears a Futuristic 3D Dress With Stomach Cutouts
Kelly Rowland's dress matched the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon." On Dec. 15, the "Motivation" singer stepped out in an elaborate, cutout gown by Iris van Herpen that boasted tiers of texture and volume. Rowland and her go-to stylist, Kollin Carter, chose look 13 from Iris...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga Nominated for Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023
The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga. In addition, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis got three nods: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Austin Butler as Elvis Presley), and Best Director – Motion Picture. Check out the full list of nominees here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jermaine Dupri Says He Created “106 & Park” For Bow Wow
The megaproducer is shedding light on how one of BET’s most memorable shows was developed. There have been talks about having 106 & Park revived for BET, and now, Jermaine Dupri is taking a walk down memory lane. Last year, Bow Wow expressed interest in having an executive position at BET. During that time, there were also speculations that he wanted to revive 106 & Park for this generation of R&B and Hip Hop listeners, but later, he revealed that the BET powers that be weren’t interested in the concept.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy out theater to try to save Broadway play 'Ain't No Mo''
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have stepped up in order to try to save a beleaguered Broadway play from closing. The Hollywood Reporter notes the couple has purchased an entire performance of playwright Jordan E. Cooper's show Ain't No Mo', which received critical acclaim, but is facing an early close on December 18 -- just two weeks after it opened.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Heroes & Villains
In the extravagant trailer for Metro Boomin’s new album, a deranged criminal (played by LaKeith Stanfield) drives a flame-throwing fire truck through a burning city. Metro watches the mayhem unfold from the roof of a compound while Morgan Freeman dissuades him from intervening. “Your place in history is already cemented,” Freeman tells him. “You’ve built a legacy, something people will clearly kill for.” A stoic Metro then snatches a chain floating behind a glass case before hopping into a Batmobile-like whip and jetting into the city. It doesn’t make much sense, but it doesn’t have to: Like Metro’s music, the trailer is expensive, exciting, and crammed with vibrant characters—the plot or message hardly matters. Enjoy car chases and sinister 21 Savage verses? Spectacular explosions and generic Travis Scott hooks? Metro Boomin has an album for you.
SZA, Lana Del Rey, Kate NV, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
hiphopnc.com
Ashanti Delivers A Smooth Flex In Burberry
It’s Ashanti’s world, and we’re just living in it. The Grammy-award winning artist and style slayer gave us a glimpse of her winter fashion threads during a visit to SiriusXM Studios. The singer served looks decked out in a brown, plaid Burberry top, matching mini skirt, brown...
Vacabularee
Name a U.S. city and you can pretty much guarantee it’s home to a new wave of rappers boasting emotionless, too-cool-to-care flows. Among the strongest from the past few years are late Cali storytellers Drakeo the Ruler and Bris, who coldly broke down street politics with a shrug. On 2019’s Days B4 III, Chicago’s Lucki used his inexpressiveness to convey heartbreak and the pain of addiction; meanwhile, the casual deadpans of Detroit spitters like World Tour Mafia, Baby Smoove, and Veeze are designed to make the good life sound routine. With that in mind, Valee’s zen, sleepwalking delivery is not quite the anomaly it was nearly five years ago when he was actively rewiring rap flows with the tumbling nonchalance of “Two 16s.” But his voice still doesn’t sound like anyone else’s: There are layers, switch-ups, and clever intricacies that have kept the Chi-Town native fresh. Detached flows may have become increasingly popular, but Vacabularee is a reminder of Valee’s singularity, even if he’s settled into his comfort zone.
Savannah James Stuns In Black Velvet Dress On Date Night With Husband LeBron: Photo
Savannah James, 36, rocked such a cute outfit for a date night with her husband LeBron James, 37, on Thursday, December 15. The couple went to dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood and Savannah’s look included an aqua green jacket that she wore over a black velvet dress that was knee-length. The mom of three also rocked a pair of black heels and long blonde locks. She carried her belongings in a feathered purse.
SOS
SZA has mastered the art of the inner monologue, transforming deeply personal observations into gilded songs that feel intimate, relatable, and untouchable, all at once. On her remarkable debut album, CTRL, she narrated these contradictions through warbled melodies that threw modern R&B and pop song structure out the window, letting her voice weave in, over, and through the beats, in a style that recalled the jazzy structure of Joni Mitchell and the technical prowess of Minnie Riperton.
