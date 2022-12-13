Read full article on original website
Palisades Tahoe opens new gondola making it the largest ski resort in California
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is now the largest ski resort in California, with the opening of its new base-to-base gondola. This new addition makes it possible to explore all 6,000 acres of legendary terrain at Palisades Tahoe uninterrupted. "You get the beautiful views of Lake Tahoe and...
KCRA Today: Timeline of CHP captain & husband’s deaths, deadly Granite Bay crash, satellite tracks Earth’s water
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
Father saves family, including 8-month-old, from destructive house fire in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands family of five escaped a dangerous house fire after the father arrived home from work and discovered the blaze just in time. After working the graveyard shift, Saman Aminjan came home early Friday morning to take a shower and wait for his family to wake up — little did he know he would save their lives.
Four men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash were out remembering friend who died four years ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol was back on the scene of a deadly crash that killed four men Wednesday night. Investigators surveyed the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way on Friday afternoon. They also used a drone to map the site. They said a...
'We’re seeing teens dying': Placer County parents learn about the dangers of fentanyl
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Placer County parents had the opportunity to learn about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday night at a parent information meeting put on by the Rocklin Unified School District and the city of Rocklin. "We want people to know the signs. We want people to be aware...
Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
Police: Suspects who stole from Roseville sports shop arrested after car crash
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police said three people, suspected of stealing from a local sports shop, were arrested Wednesday after getting into a car crash. Police told KCRA 3 the three suspected thieves walked into the DICK'S Sporting Goods on Stanford Ranch Road, grabbed several items and then ran out. Authorities said they drove away in a black car, which they were able to track after getting a 911 call.
Rancho Cordova machete attack suspect to be charged with murder, arraignment delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused ofkilling a Rancho Cordova man with a machete will be charged with murder, according to an amended complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The suspected attacker, James Hall, was set to be arraigned on the new charge on Thursday...
