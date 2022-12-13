ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emigrant Gap, CA

KCRA.com

Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Suspects who stole from Roseville sports shop arrested after car crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police said three people, suspected of stealing from a local sports shop, were arrested Wednesday after getting into a car crash. Police told KCRA 3 the three suspected thieves walked into the DICK'S Sporting Goods on Stanford Ranch Road, grabbed several items and then ran out. Authorities said they drove away in a black car, which they were able to track after getting a 911 call.
ROSEVILLE, CA

