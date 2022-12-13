ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Photography exhibit in Henderson to open 2023

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson photography and digital art exhibit is set to open to the public shortly after the start of the new year.

Ohio Valley Art League is now accepting entries for Shutter, an exhibit that will be on display at Gallery 101 on the riverfront. Organizers say this is the first time they’ve hosted this kind of event.

“The exhibit will be juried for entry and awards by former Associate Professor of Visual Arts at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Tracy Robb,” says OVAL in a press release.

Robb earned her MFA in commercial and fine art photography from Savannah College of Art and Design.

The exhibit will be opened January 24, 2023 and is set to close on March 18, 2023. More info can be found below.

The exhibit will be opened January 24, 2023 and is set to close on March 18, 2023. More info can be found below.

Shutter Download

