Santa Fe, NM

New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo

By George Gonzales
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman charged with the murder of two first responders after telling police she had been kidnapped leading them on a wrong way chase down I-25 is facing more charges. The criminal complaint also shows there was a second person in the vehicle with Jaramillo that day before the chase started.

After the manhunt and police chase by Santa Fe Police, Jaramillo was the only person to exit the white Chevy Malibu after the crash. Court records showed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Las Vegas, New Mexico just two days prior to the pursuit. Video surveillance obtained by New Mexico State Police a day after the deadly pursuit that killed Santa Fe Police Officer, Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas Firefighter, Frank Lovato shows a man get out of the stolen Chevy Malibu at the Vizcaya apartments, where the call for help originated prior to the pursuit.

911 calls released from Jeannine Jaramillo police chase

It turns out the investigation led to a Ford F-150 that Jaramillo is now accused of stealing out of San Miguel County. Documents reveal Jaramillo was in that pickup truck the same day she is accused of leading authorities on the chase. Police say the key of the stolen truck was found on Jaramillo after the crash. The victim of that vehicle told police he was warming up his truck and it was stolen out of his driveway.

Jeannine Jaramillo is scheduled for a first appearance on this charge Tuesday. No trial date has been set for the chase and murder.

Comments / 10

Cynthia Abhold
4d ago

Not only are you responsible for the two lives that are gone. You placed so many peoples lives in danger for what? a thrill? you are a danger to the public.

Elizabeth Quinonez
3d ago

may god... aren't you too old to do this, but you are also responsible for the loss of two life's. you should be ashamed of your actions. lazy woman, I hope the judge gives you life in prison and you never get out of there, so you can never hurt anyone else in your miserable, mediocre life...

