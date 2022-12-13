Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Idaho8.com
NBA star Chris Paul graduates with bachelor’s degree — just hours after beating Los Angeles Clippers
Chris Paul is winning both on and off the court. Just hours after helping the Phoenix Suns defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, Paul received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Winston-Salem State University. Paul, the Suns’ star point guard, made it from Los Angeles to North...
Idaho8.com
Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks, who shot 63% in the first half and led by 24 before the break. LaMelo Ball finished with 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-worst 7-22. Gordon Hayward, who missed nine consecutive games with a fracture in his left shoulder, returned to the lineup and finished with nine points for Charlotte.
Idaho8.com
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers had 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Josh Giddey added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its fifth straight.
Idaho8.com
Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Idaho8.com
Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
Idaho8.com
Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory
CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help the Knicks follow their 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. New York, which entered 26th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, was 17 for 44 on 3s after going 18 of 34 two nights earlier. Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Zach LaVine had 17 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost three straight.
Idaho8.com
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. James and Westbrook took charge on both ends, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points and Austin Reaves got 16. Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.
Idaho8.com
Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood added a season-high 32 with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110. Two of Dallas’ top three scorers each had 20 before halftime. The NBA scoring leader Doncic had 23 to 20 for Wood. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24. His four-game streak of at least 35 points ended. That run was tied for the longest in the NBA this season with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.
Idaho8.com
Dolphins hoping recent losses help right offensive wrongs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins’ recent losses have taught them lessons their early season success didn’t. Ahead of Miami’s pivotal division matchup against Buffalo, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins are learning the importance of putting bad drives behind them and not letting incompletions or miscommunication dictate how a game progresses. Miami will travel to face Buffalo on Saturday night after two losses and poor offensive performances.
Idaho8.com
Moritz Wagner powers Magic past NBA-leading Celtics 117-109
BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown 26 as Boston lost for the third time in four games.
Idaho8.com
NBA draft pick retires from basketball citing anxiety, calls it ‘the darkest times’ of his life
Tyrell Terry, a 2020 NBA draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks, has announced his retirement from basketball, citing anxiety. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 22-year-old Terry called it “the darkest times” of his life while describing the anxiety basketball caused him. “Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous,...
Idaho8.com
Titans’ injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s injury issues continue to worsen with seven Titans being declared out. That includes a trio of defensive starters for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. The Titans (7-6) will be short-handed in the secondary with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) out a second straight game. Starting safety and cornerback Amani Hooker is out with an injured knee. Rookie cornerback Tre Avery remains in the concussion protocol. Sack leader Denico Autry will miss his fourth straight game.
Idaho8.com
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward. Coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to practice and White said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday. But team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. Wilson was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics.
Comments / 0