Major road expansion coming to McWright’s Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A major road construction project is coming to McWright’s Ferry Road.

District 3 City Councilman Norman Crow says its going to drastically reduce commute times for residents in that area.

“I think most people are excited to know for safety reasons for traffic congestion relief and this is a highly congested part of the district. Now there will be an extra outet to go to work and to come home in the afternoons and I think people will see a big difference when this is done,” said Crow.

The two mile expansion project will expand McWright’s Ferry Road so residents won’t have to travel New Watermelon Road and get caught in heavy traffic. The road project also includes a new bridge over North River, pedestrian lighting and wider sidewalks.

Councilman Norman Crow calls this a game changer.

“It will expand this road at the new intersection and this road at the Paul Bryant Bridge and I think it will allow for economic development and one of the bigger things to me, it’s a safety issue. It will help traffic flow because there will be another exit from areas across from the spillway at Lake Tuscaloosa,” Crow said.

It will also create much-needed additional access for first responders in the case of an emergency. Resident David Courington tells CBS 42 every morning and evening it is a traffic nightmare commuting in traffic.

“Folks trying to get into town from here there is a spillway for lake tuscaloosa down the road and I’ve seen traffic back up by that school near the spillway halfway back to here. So its going to make a big difference and this is something we’ve hoped for would happen now probably will,” stated Courington.

The construction job with cost $68 million and it is expected to be finished in two and a half years.

