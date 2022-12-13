ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Major road expansion coming to McWright’s Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qCs7_0jgPSJjO00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A major road construction project is coming to McWright’s Ferry Road.

District 3 City Councilman Norman Crow says its going to drastically reduce commute times for residents in that area.

“I think most people are excited to know for safety reasons for traffic congestion relief and this is a highly congested part of the district. Now there will be an extra outet to go to work and to come home in the afternoons and I think people will see a big difference when this is done,” said Crow.

The two mile expansion project will expand McWright’s Ferry Road so residents won’t have to travel New Watermelon Road and get caught in heavy traffic. The road project also includes a new bridge over North River, pedestrian lighting and wider sidewalks.

Alabama Hospital Association gives update on state of hospitals during tripledemic

Councilman Norman Crow calls this a game changer.

“It will expand this road at the new intersection and this road at the Paul Bryant Bridge and I think it will allow for economic development and one of the bigger things to me, it’s a safety issue. It will help traffic flow because there will be another exit from areas across from the spillway at Lake Tuscaloosa,” Crow said.

It will also create much-needed additional access for first responders in the case of an emergency. Resident David Courington tells CBS 42 every morning and evening it is a traffic nightmare commuting in traffic.

“Folks trying to get into town from here there is a spillway for lake tuscaloosa down the road and I’ve seen traffic back up by that school near the spillway halfway back to here.  So its going to make a big difference and this is something we’ve hoped for would happen now probably will,” stated Courington.

The construction job with cost $68 million and it is expected to be finished in two and a half years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-59/20 NB after a major crash halted traffic Wednesday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash. Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder. According to ALDOT, an overturned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot. WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police helicopters on patrol to keep Christmas shoppers safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —  Tuscaloosa Police are taking steps to protect shoppers during the Christmas holiday season. Police helicopter pilots are busy flying in the skies above shopping centers and stores to make sure everyone is safe. TPD pilot Jarrett Ivey says the operation is called “Shopper Chopper.” TPD’s aviation unit is comprised of four […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Highly Anticipated Dog Park Coming to Tuscaloosa Gets License to Sell Beer

The Tuscaloosa City Council has granted an alcohol license for the soon-to-come and highly anticipated Good Dog Park and Bar, which is expected to open next month. As previously reported, the owners at the dog park announced in October that they would open their third Alabama location in the Druid City. Clint Carmichael, a co-owner of Good Dog, grew up locally and said "Tuscaloosa needs a nice pet resort, especially by campus."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash in Fayette County killed a local man Wednesday evening. James Gilpin, 84, died when the Chrysler minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot driven by Amber Eads, 28, of Millport. Eads was injured and transported to UAB Hospital. The crash occurred at 5:37 p.m. on Alabama […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy