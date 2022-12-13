ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

USDA invests over $500k in climate infrastructure across rural Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $500,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Oklahoma, announced USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn. USDA also announced the department will be making...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

'If I Were Mayor': Statewide Oklahoma essay contest now open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mayors Council of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Municipal League are inviting 8th graders from home, public, and private schools throughout Oklahoma to participate in a statewide essay contest, “If I Were Mayor, I Would ...” to tell others what they would do as Mayor to make their city or town a better place to live.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Do Oklahoma private schools have an edge over public schools in playoffs?

STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are trying to level the playing field in school sports by making a new division for playoffs. The division would be for schools with unrestricted enrollments, like public schools. Those in favor say schools with restricted enrollments, such as private schools, have an advantage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy