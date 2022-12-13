Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
San Diego's 'Mama's Kitchen' delivers 11-millionth meal
SAN DIEGO — Mama's Kitchen delivered its 11 millionth meal Friday in Hillcrest with the help of the Mayor of San Diego, and it was delivered to a very deserving man. Thomas Willaredt received meals from Mama's Kitchen for over 15 years and was the lucky recipient of the organization's meal number 11,000,000.
WILDCOAST makes move closer to conservation sites
DEL MAR, Calif. — WILDCOAST has been involved in Coastal Conservation for over 22 years and recently moved their offices to Del Mar where they're taking care of business in their own backyard. As the Conservation Director for WILDCOAST, Angela Kemsley says it's all protection. "Our location in Del...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
Weekend Watch December 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater. The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Buy tickets online. How...
New report finds military spending has added jobs and money to San Diego’s economy
SAN DIEGO — Karamia Martinez manages Floyd's 99 Barbershop in Pacific Beach and she says they do around 100 military haircuts per week. "They are the easiest to please because they get haircuts all the time! A military haircut includes tight and clean on the edges," said Martinez. "I...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Coastal Commission hands down new outdoor beach dining restrictions
SAN DIEGO — Recently, the City of San Diego passed “Spaces as Places” to codify parking spaces turning into outdoor dining. Restaurants needed to pay the city for a permit to be able to set up outdoor dining in parking spaces. However, beach restaurants in the region...
Port of San Diego to consider new warehouse in Barrio Logan, locals rally
SAN DIEGO — Environmental advocates are rallying Tuesday to stop a new warehouse from being built in Barrio Logan, a place with high asthma rates due to air pollution. A coalition of community activists, environmental justice advocates, educators and faith leaders said they are rallying for clean air and urging the San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners to end all consideration of Mitsubishi Cement Corporation's (MCC) proposal to build a cement warehouse on the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.
Thousands of migrants arriving at U.S. border daily ahead of Title 42 expiration
SAN DIEGO — The number of migrants trying to cross into the United States is climbing daily, with Title 42 set to expire in less than a week. Title 42 allows the government to turn away migrants at the border with the goal of protecting the public from the pandemic.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
San Diego artist spreads holiday cheer with Norfolk Pine Tree ornaments
CORONADO, Calif. — A San Diego artist is hoping your Christmas tree has room for one more ornament. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Coronado where holiday inspiration is falling from the sky. Money may not grow on trees, but for Minnie Ruiz holiday cheer does. "Oh, I love Christmas, I love Christmas," said Minnie who oozes holiday spirit. "Very festive, bubbly, outgoing I mean I come from New York, so I have that personality," said Minnie.
Building in Chula Vista causing controversy for allocation of funds to renovate into art space
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Abandoned and decaying. That's what the former building on 50 North 4th Ave looks like, ever since YMCA shut down its building more than four years ago. It also sits within view of people living in tents near Eucalyptus Park, but soon the city owned...
'Titanic' extras celebrate blockbuster movie's 25th Anniversary
SAN DIEGO — Titanic is one of the most successful movies of all time and it's celebrating its 25-th Anniversary. In this Zevely Zone, I met three of the film's extras at the Maritime Museum of San Diego. We went aboard the Steam Ferry Berkeley to commemorate the blockbuster...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1