SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO