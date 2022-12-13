ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
San Diego's 'Mama's Kitchen' delivers 11-millionth meal

SAN DIEGO — Mama's Kitchen delivered its 11 millionth meal Friday in Hillcrest with the help of the Mayor of San Diego, and it was delivered to a very deserving man. Thomas Willaredt received meals from Mama's Kitchen for over 15 years and was the lucky recipient of the organization's meal number 11,000,000.
WILDCOAST makes move closer to conservation sites

DEL MAR, Calif. — WILDCOAST has been involved in Coastal Conservation for over 22 years and recently moved their offices to Del Mar where they're taking care of business in their own backyard. As the Conservation Director for WILDCOAST, Angela Kemsley says it's all protection. "Our location in Del...
Weekend Watch December 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater. The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Buy tickets online. How...
San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
Port of San Diego to consider new warehouse in Barrio Logan, locals rally

SAN DIEGO — Environmental advocates are rallying Tuesday to stop a new warehouse from being built in Barrio Logan, a place with high asthma rates due to air pollution. A coalition of community activists, environmental justice advocates, educators and faith leaders said they are rallying for clean air and urging the San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners to end all consideration of Mitsubishi Cement Corporation's (MCC) proposal to build a cement warehouse on the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
San Diego artist spreads holiday cheer with Norfolk Pine Tree ornaments

CORONADO, Calif. — A San Diego artist is hoping your Christmas tree has room for one more ornament. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Coronado where holiday inspiration is falling from the sky. Money may not grow on trees, but for Minnie Ruiz holiday cheer does. "Oh, I love Christmas, I love Christmas," said Minnie who oozes holiday spirit. "Very festive, bubbly, outgoing I mean I come from New York, so I have that personality," said Minnie.
