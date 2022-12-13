Read full article on original website
Three staffers from Sacramento State join Troy Taylor at Stanford
Troy Taylor is bringing along some familiar faces
Charlie Ramirez is new head football coach at Pittsburg High School
Calling it a "dream come true," former player and defensive coordinator for Pittsburg's football team Charlie Ramirez was named its new head coach Wednesday night. The Pittsburg Unified School District voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the hiring. He's a perfect fit by unanimous ...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway
Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
visitranchocordova.com
Your Guide to the Barrel District: A Craft Beverage Haven In the Heart of California's Gold Country
The greater-Sacramento region is an excellent place for local libations. Within the region, the fast-growing Barrel District of Rancho Cordova is quickly outpacing other neighborhoods as the area’s next big hub for enjoying great beer and craft cocktails. The Barrel District, a collection of establishments that includes four breweries,...
visityolo.com
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
KCRA.com
Man accused of murder in Kentucky waives extradition hearing after Sacramento airport arrest
A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last Thursday has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Kentucky in September, officials said. The man he's accused of killing was the husband of a California Highway Patrol captain in the Yuba-Sutter area who was found dead over the weekend.
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
Elk Grove Citizen
Former EG City Council member joins the Assembly
Former Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen officially became the representative of California State Assembly District 10 on Dec. 5, and she quickly made a big, same-day move: introducing her first Assembly bill. The bill seeks to reclassify hate crimes to ensure that perpetrators of the most violent hate...
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
