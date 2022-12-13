ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Speedway Digest

69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Your Guide to the Barrel District: A Craft Beverage Haven In the Heart of California's Gold Country

The greater-Sacramento region is an excellent place for local libations. Within the region, the fast-growing Barrel District of Rancho Cordova is quickly outpacing other neighborhoods as the area’s next big hub for enjoying great beer and craft cocktails. The Barrel District, a collection of establishments that includes four breweries,...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination

Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year.  2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.  As […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Former EG City Council member joins the Assembly

Former Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen officially became the representative of California State Assembly District 10 on Dec. 5, and she quickly made a big, same-day move: introducing her first Assembly bill. The bill seeks to reclassify hate crimes to ensure that perpetrators of the most violent hate...
ELK GROVE, CA
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA

