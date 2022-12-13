A 34-year-old Bend woman who was reported missing after she left her home Monday to walk to a convenience store has been found alive and safe in Southern Oregon. Bend Police say Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar was found on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14th. She is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred.

