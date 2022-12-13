Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Region-Wide Network Offers Cold Weather Shelters
Central Oregon’s model of collaboration and partnership among the region’s cold weather shelter providers and community action agency is not one you are likely to see at this scale elsewhere in the state. This year NeighborImpact has once again partnered with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and Central Oregon communities to create a regionwide network of cold weather shelters.
mycentraloregon.com
Keep Pets Inside During Cold Temps
As frigid temperatures and snow hit Central Oregon, the Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to remind people to provide extra care for their pets. Pets are best kept inside. Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop, also consider the wind-chill factor. Dogs and cats can get frost...
mycentraloregon.com
Missing Woman Found Safe In Southern Oregon
A 34-year-old Bend woman who was reported missing after she left her home Monday to walk to a convenience store has been found alive and safe in Southern Oregon. Bend Police say Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar was found on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14th. She is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred.
Comments / 0