BOISE, Idaho — Infants and kids need quality health care, but when it comes to pediatricians, Idaho lags well behind the national average. The U.S. has about 90 pediatricians per 100,000 children. But in the Gem state, that number is closer to 40, according to the American Board of Pediatrics, and as the population grows, the ratio could worsen.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO