Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong.
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong. The Dallas Cowboys disemboweled the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, 54-19, and accordingly, the assumption is that Jeff Saturday’s team is terrible. Well, the Colts were dreadful in that game, but they’re not the 2017 Cleveland Browns — or anything close to it.
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
So, How Many More Games Will These Vikings Win?
Back in the middle of August, when the 2022 NFL season was set to get underway, I suggested the Minnesota Vikings would go 12-5 on the season. Now with just four games left and that entirely a possible result, what will the final win total actually be?. To date, only...
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night. The footsteps you, the Minnesota Vikings fan, hear are those belonging to the San Francisco 49ers and their suddenly-hot modus operandi following the Christian McCaffrey trade. That’s right. San Francisco has won six consecutive games after a greasy 3-4 start to...
Christian Darrisaw’s Return Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
Not much went right for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Ford Field. The defense was leaky again, there was an untimely turnover, and Kevin O’Connell was overthinking. Possibly most impactful on the ultimate result, however, was Minnesota’s complete inability to run the football. Although coaches and players alike would not make excuses, the lack of production has to be greatly attributed to the absences of Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson. Through 14 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tallied 1,500 yards. He’s just 40 yards clear of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, and he’d love to chase down Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. Winning another race could help to accomplish all of those goals.
Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks. This is Episode 178 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 14 weeks. Particularly, the loss in...
So, Is Kirk Cousins Back?
This 2022 season has been very uncharacteristic for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. In both 2020 and 2021, Kirk Cousins was stellar, with an elite level PFF grade and efficiency stats, but the team’s success was not there as Minnesota missed the playoffs in both seasons.
4 Weeks of Wonder for Justin Jefferson
Coming off a career-high 223 yards receiving against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver has exactly four games left to vault himself into history. Trying to keep Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill at bay, Jefferson will need to continue his blistering pace if he wants the top spot on the podium.
Vikings Inactives: Week 15
The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for Week 15, and among the five players that won’t suit up is included starting center Garrett Bradbury. This will be the second consecutive week that Bradbury sits out with a back injury. Here’s the full list:. CB Kalon Barnes.
Odell Beckham Nears Final Destination
Free-agent and Super Bowl-champion wide receiver Odell Beckham has toured the United States, hoping to latch onto the best contending football team for his needs. Beckham has fetched interest from the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs, among other franchises. But with the postseason about a month...
Load the Box: The 2nd T-Shirt and Hat Game
Load the Box is the brainchild of Jordan Hawthorn, Cincinnati native and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast. In 2017, Jordan needed to channel his love and deep knowledge of his favorite team into something that could be shared with Vikings fans around the world. Load the Box has waded through the thick...
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Colts
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Indianapolis Colts, who are four-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 15. The game is on December 17th, 2022, at noon pm CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. 20 Brief...
Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts
The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
Former Vikings Pass Rusher Gets a Shot with AFC Playoff Team
Zach McCloud’s time in Minnesota was short-lived. He spent time with the team during the most recent offseason but didn’t make the final roster. Now, the former Vikings pass rusher gets a chance with an AFC playoff team. He’ll be on Tennessee’s practice squad. Originally, McCloud...
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Colts
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Colts. This is Episode 180 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the juicy storylines from Vikings-Colts on Saturday. Particularly, the Vikings woeful history against the...
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler. VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 17th edition.
