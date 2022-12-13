ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

newscenter1.tv

I-90 reopens across South Dakota; No Travel Advisories still impacting some state highways

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday that I-90 has been fully reopened across South Dakota. While the interstate has reopened, SDDOT is reminding the public to be cautious while driving on the highway as snow removal equipment works to remove ice in the driving lanes. Travelers can expect ice-covered, slippery roads and snow covered shoulders. If you are traveling on these roads, it is advised to use extra caution and reduce travel speeds.
KELOLAND TV

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
sdpb.org

Most of South Dakota remains under no travel advisory Friday

Authorities are cautioning against nonessential travel across most of South Dakota Friday as the state deals with a widespread winter storm now entering its fifth day. The only areas not under a no travel advisory Friday morning are the southern Black Hills and the southeastern part of the state, according to the 511 road conditions map. However, roads in those areas are still listed as slippery and potentially ice-covered.
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
dakotanewsnow.com

Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
newscenter1.tv

I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming closed Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. SDDOT said the section of I-90, which was reopened on Wednesday, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.
KELOLAND TV

Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today

The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
Kickin Country 100.5

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota

PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
