RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday that I-90 has been fully reopened across South Dakota. While the interstate has reopened, SDDOT is reminding the public to be cautious while driving on the highway as snow removal equipment works to remove ice in the driving lanes. Travelers can expect ice-covered, slippery roads and snow covered shoulders. If you are traveling on these roads, it is advised to use extra caution and reduce travel speeds.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO