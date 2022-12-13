Read full article on original website
I-90 reopens across South Dakota; No Travel Advisories still impacting some state highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday that I-90 has been fully reopened across South Dakota. While the interstate has reopened, SDDOT is reminding the public to be cautious while driving on the highway as snow removal equipment works to remove ice in the driving lanes. Travelers can expect ice-covered, slippery roads and snow covered shoulders. If you are traveling on these roads, it is advised to use extra caution and reduce travel speeds.
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
Portions of Interstate 90 and 29 remain closed, no travel advised on most state highways
Road closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain in place today (Friday). Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. The closures will remain in place until the wind and snow subsides to a point that drifted snow can be cleared.
Most of South Dakota remains under no travel advisory Friday
Authorities are cautioning against nonessential travel across most of South Dakota Friday as the state deals with a widespread winter storm now entering its fifth day. The only areas not under a no travel advisory Friday morning are the southern Black Hills and the southeastern part of the state, according to the 511 road conditions map. However, roads in those areas are still listed as slippery and potentially ice-covered.
Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
Officially 14 inches of snow so far in Pierre; Areas in the Black Hills have 3-4 feet
The winter storm that’s been pummeling much of South Dakota all week long has dropped varying amounts of snow around the state. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Lueck says as of this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) areas in the Black Hills have recorded the largest snowfall totals so far this week.
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions. Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much...
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ still active for most of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We have another First Alert Weather Day today as those alerts continue.. Flurries and light snow will continue this morning across mainly northern and eastern parts...
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
Blowing Snow into the Night; Cold Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Friday, December 16
Blowing snow will be a significant concern across a large portion of KELOLAND with low pressure finally making its move out of the region. Though it slowly progresses to the east today, we’ll still feel its effects today. Blizzard warnings remain in effect until 3 pm CST/2 pm MST...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming closed Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. SDDOT said the section of I-90, which was reopened on Wednesday, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
