ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Atlanta airport concourse extension provides more food, space and shops

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) celebrated the official opening of its new concourse extension on Tuesday. This $320 million project for a Concourse T-North extension is a major passenger upgrade, offering more concessions, additional concourse space and according to the airport, the operational enhancements of five new gates.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thousands of Atlanta water customers at risk of losing service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people in the city of Atlanta could have their water service disconnected in the new year if they don’t take action. According to the Department of Watershed Management, 27,000 customers with unpaid bills are at risk of having their water cut off.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows truck plow into Delta worker guiding plane on tarmac (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

ATLANTA — Horrifying video shows a truck slamming into a Delta worker who was guiding a plane on the tarmac at Atlanta’s airport. The incident happened on Dec. 10 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating an accident involving an employee who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Must-see holiday lights in Atlanta

The holiday hustle and bustle can be exhausting, but nothing is more magical than taking time to relax, take in the holiday spirit and delight in all the holiday lights around town. Some of our must-visit places include:. • Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Located at Atlanta Botanical Garden, guests...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

One Georgia City Named Among Best Places To Celebrate New Years

Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate new years in than others. According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Atlanta ranked 5th on a list of 100 of the best cities to celebrate the holiday.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
ATLANTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy