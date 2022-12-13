Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate new years in than others. According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Atlanta ranked 5th on a list of 100 of the best cities to celebrate the holiday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO