Prep roundup (Dec. 10-17) Lemon Bay captures fifth straight boys basketball win
SATURDAY
Lemon Bay 63, Desoto County 35
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Henry Ye 15 points, Jace Huber 10 points, Cody Mays 10 points
OF NOTE: Lemon Bay has won five straight games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 53, Indian Rocks Christian 31
AT: Indian Rocks Tournament
TOP PLAYERS: BC, McKinley Williams 16 points, Kristen Benogni 13 points
RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 6-3 Indian Rocks 3-6
NEXT: Braden River vs. Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m., Dec. 20
Sarasota 58 Barron Collier 49
TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 20 points, Paisley Binswanger 14 points, Ava Sims 11 points, Natalie Richard 7 points, Gretchen Jester 6 points
RECORD: Sarasota 4-7
NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota on Monday
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 62, Lakewood Ranch 24
TOP PLAYERS : S, Oliver Boyle 15 points, Nic Rafaniello 12 points, 9 rebounds
RECORD : Sarasota 7-2
NEXT : Sarasota at Booker on Tuesday
Cardinal Mooney 87, Admiral Farragut 55
AT: Cardinal Mooney
TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O’donoghue 26 points, Conner Heald 18 points, Dylan Higgins 12 points
RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 6-3
NEXT : Cardinal Mooney at Anclote Jesuit Invitational, noon Saturday
Sarasota Christian 60, Sarasota Military Academy 34
TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 19 points, Simon Dik 16 points, Travis Miller 11 points, Justin Brock 10 points
RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 4-5, Sarasota Military Academy 0-6
UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Sarasota High 7:30 p.m., Thursday
Saint Stephens 53, Patel 51
TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 20 points, Cade Walters 12 Points
OF NOTE: Braden Mohr Scored at the buzzer to win the game
RECORDS : Saint Stephens 6-1, Patel 4-5
NEXT : Bayshore Christian at Saint Stephens 7 p.m. Monday
GIRLS SOCCER
Cardinal Mooney 1 Lemon Bay 0
AT: Cardinal Mooney High School
TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kylie James goal, Gina Toltera assist
RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney is 5-3-1
NEXT: Frostproof at Cardinal Mooney, Jan. 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. John Neumann 64, Lemon Bay 47
TOP PLAYER S: LB, Maya Collins 16 points, 7 steals, Breanna Carroll 14 points
RECORD : Lemon Bay 5-5.
Bradenton Christian 52, Clearwater Central Catholic 33
AT: Indian Rocks Christian Tournament, Largo
TOP PLAYERS : BC, Taylor Blunden 14 points, Jillian Zoerman 15 rebounds
RECORDS: BCS 5-3 Clearwater Central 8-4
NEXT : Bradenton Christian vs. Indian Rocks Christian, 4:30 Saturday
THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 38, Out-of-Door 30
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Henry Ye 13 points, Lucas Newcomb 8 points; ODA, Allen Clark 11 points
NEXT: Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 6 p.m. Saturday
Southeast 73, Parrish Community 61
TOP PLAYERS: SE, Aaron Barton 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, Joey Winter 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Imagine at North Port 63, Sarasota Christian 61
TOP PLAYERS: ISNP, Angelo Blas 30 points, 8 steals, 7 assists, Zahmir 12 points, 5 rebounds, Damian Bates 10 points, 5 rebounds; SC, Ben Milliken 24 points, Justin Brock 13 points, Jayven Szewczyk 8 points, Travis Miller 8 points
RECORDS: Imagine School at North Port 1-7, Sarasota Christian 3-5
UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian plays at Sarasota Military Academy on Friday, December 16, 7:30 PM.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 43, Palmetto 36
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Maya Collins 17 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, Taylor Orris 13 points.
RECORD: Lemon Bay 5-4
NEXT: St. John Neumann at Lemon Bay 6 p.m. Friday
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 6, Venice 1
AT: Lakewood Ranch High School
TOP PLAYERS : LR, Rylee O'Shea goal, 4 assists, Olivia Hadad 2 goals, Ella Fetchko 2 goals, Julia Magno goal
RECORD : Lakewood Ranch 8-0-1
BOYS SOCCER
Parrish Community 3, Southeast 2
AT: Southeast High School
TOP PLAYERS: P, Eddie Abonce Goal, Guillermo Gallo 2 goals
OF NOTE: Gallo scored the game-winning goal, as the Bulls remained unbeaten in six straight.
RECORDS : Parrish 7-1-0, Southeast 6-3-2
NEXT : Imagine School at North Port at Parrish Parrish on Thursday
Palmetto 1, Tampa Catholic 0
TOP PLAYERS: P, Christopher Hehn Jr goal, Talan Cruz assist, Chandler Poppell 3 steals
RECORDS: Palmetto 4-3-1, Tampa Catholic 6-4-1
NEXT: Palmetto at Bradenton Christian on Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brooks DeBartolo 32, Braden River 21
TOP PLAYERS: BR, Jasmine Hernandez 10 points, 6 rebounds, Monique Schwalbach 8 points, 4 steals
RECORD: Braden River 4-4
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 65, Manatee 40
AT: Manatee
TOP PLAYERS : S, Oliver Boyle 16 points, Nic Rafaniello 14 points, 8 rebounds, Danny Munn 8 points, 10 rebounds
RECORD: Sarasota 6-2
NEXT: Sarasota vs. Lakewood Ranch on Friday
Indian Rocks Christian 45, Sarasota Christian 42
AT: Indian Rocks Christian, Largo
TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 16 points, Travis Miller 9 points, Justin Brock 7 points, Randall Collins 6 points
RECORDS: Indian Rocks Christian 3-4, Sarasota Christian 3-4
UP NEXT: Imagine School at North Port at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 62, Ida Baker. 50
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Maya Collins 24 ponits, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, Breanna Carroll 10 points, 6 rebounds, Abigale Woods 10 points, Taylor Orris 10 points
RECORD: Lemon Bay 4-4
Brooks DeBartolo 53, Sarasota 33
TOP PLAYER: S, Kennedy McClain 17 points
RECORD: Sarasota 3-7
NEXT: Barron Collier at Sarasota on Saturday
MONDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 4, Parrish Community 1
AT: Lakewood Ranch High School
TOP PLAYERS: LR, Rylee O'Shea 2 goals, Madison Adams goal, assist, Olivia Hadad goal, 2 assists, Julia Magno assist
RECORD: Lakewood Ranch 7-0-1
NEXT: Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Braden River 5, Out-of-Door 0
TOP PLAYERS: BR, Carly Stella 2 goals, Brooklyn Epperson goal, assist, Alexa Sowards goal, 2 assists Caitlin Morin goal, Maddie Epperson assist, Mikaela Barton assist
RECORD: Braden River 5-2
NEXT : Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Friday
WEEKEND
WRESTLING
Captain Archer Memorial Classic
Team standings: 1. Charlotte 251, Lemon Bay 241.5, 8. Braden River 84, 9. Venice 74.5, 10. Palmetto 70, 12. Sarasota 61
Area champions
106 -pound weight class, Matthew Schuler, Charlotte
113 -Camren French, Charlotte
120 -Blaine Taranto, Venice
152 -Ashton Tucker, Lemon Bay
170 -Koen Hoffman, Lemon Bay
182 -Jessey Colas, Braden River
220 -Cael Newton, Charlotte
Hurricane Team Challenge
Team standings: 1. Suwannee 6-1, 2. Manatee 6-1
Most Outstanding Wrestler Heavyweights
285 -Hamlet Rodriguez, Manatee, 8-0, 8 pins
Manatee results: d. Strawberry Crest, 56-22, d. Park Vista, 75-2, d. George Jenkins 63-15, d. Bloomingdale, 55-24, d. Columbus, 47-24, d. Somerset, 39-35, lost to Suwannee, 39-33
RECORD: Manatee 13-1
GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
Sarasota County Championships
Team standings: 1. Venice 79, 2. North Port 54, 3. Riverview 52, 4. Cardinal Mooney 20, 5. Sarasota 20, 6. Booker 0
Individual Champions
101 -Sophia Hammer, Riverview 215 total pounds
110 -Kaylie Beaulieu, North Port 220
119 -Lily Eastes, North Port 265
129 -Kaitlyn Kohlenberg, North Port 295
139 -Andrea Saxman, Venice 335
154 -Peyton Pablo, Venice 280
169 -Aubrey Jarvis, North Port 370
183 -Allysen Byerley, Riverview 330
199 -Emmalee Gentry, Venice 235
Unl. -Caitlin Page, North Port 310
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braden River 55, IMG Academy 42
TOP PLAYERS: BR, Monique Schwalbach 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, Jasmine Hernandez 15 points, 8 rebounds, Cydnee Brooks 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
RECORD : Braden River 4-3
NEXT : Brooks DeBartolo at Braden River, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Riverview 48, Sarasota 37
TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 11 points, Madi McDonald 8 points, Paisley Binswanger 8 points; R, A. Lloyd 13 points, K. Guy 8 points, K. Montas 8 points
RECORD: Sarasota 3-6
NEXT: Sarasota at Brooks DeBartolo, Tuesday
Braden River 49, Bradenton Christian 45
AT : Bradenton Christian
TOP PLAYERS: BR, Monique Schualbach 17 points,, BCS, Taylor Blunden 13 points
RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 4-3 Braden River 3-3
