Prep roundup (Dec. 10-17) Lemon Bay captures fifth straight boys basketball win

SATURDAY

Lemon Bay 63, Desoto County 35

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Henry Ye 15 points, Jace Huber 10 points, Cody Mays 10 points

OF NOTE: Lemon Bay has won five straight games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 53, Indian Rocks Christian 31

AT: Indian Rocks Tournament

TOP PLAYERS: BC, McKinley Williams 16 points, Kristen Benogni 13 points

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 6-3 Indian Rocks 3-6

NEXT: Braden River vs. Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m., Dec. 20

Sarasota 58 Barron Collier 49

TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 20 points, Paisley Binswanger 14 points, Ava Sims 11 points, Natalie Richard 7 points, Gretchen Jester 6 points

RECORD: Sarasota 4-7

NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota on Monday

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 62, Lakewood Ranch 24

TOP PLAYERS : S, Oliver Boyle 15 points, Nic Rafaniello 12 points, 9 rebounds

RECORD : Sarasota 7-2

NEXT : Sarasota at Booker on Tuesday

Cardinal Mooney 87, Admiral Farragut 55

AT: Cardinal Mooney

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O’donoghue 26 points, Conner Heald 18 points, Dylan Higgins 12 points

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 6-3

NEXT : Cardinal Mooney at Anclote Jesuit Invitational, noon Saturday

Sarasota Christian 60, Sarasota Military Academy 34

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 19 points, Simon Dik 16 points, Travis Miller 11 points, Justin Brock 10 points

RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 4-5, Sarasota Military Academy 0-6

UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Sarasota High 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Saint Stephens 53, Patel 51

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 20 points, Cade Walters 12 Points

OF NOTE: Braden Mohr Scored at the buzzer to win the game

RECORDS : Saint Stephens 6-1, Patel 4-5

NEXT : Bayshore Christian at Saint Stephens 7 p.m. Monday

GIRLS SOCCER

Cardinal Mooney 1 Lemon Bay 0

AT: Cardinal Mooney High School

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kylie James goal, Gina Toltera assist

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney is 5-3-1

NEXT: Frostproof at Cardinal Mooney, Jan. 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. John Neumann 64, Lemon Bay 47

TOP PLAYER S: LB, Maya Collins 16 points, 7 steals, Breanna Carroll 14 points

RECORD : Lemon Bay 5-5.

Bradenton Christian 52, Clearwater Central Catholic 33

AT: Indian Rocks Christian Tournament, Largo

TOP PLAYERS : BC, Taylor Blunden 14 points, Jillian Zoerman 15 rebounds

RECORDS: BCS 5-3 Clearwater Central 8-4

NEXT : Bradenton Christian vs. Indian Rocks Christian, 4:30 Saturday

THURSDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 38, Out-of-Door 30

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Henry Ye 13 points, Lucas Newcomb 8 points; ODA, Allen Clark 11 points

NEXT: Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 6 p.m. Saturday

Southeast 73, Parrish Community 61

TOP PLAYERS: SE, Aaron Barton 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, Joey Winter 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Imagine at North Port 63, Sarasota Christian 61

TOP PLAYERS: ISNP, Angelo Blas 30 points, 8 steals, 7 assists, Zahmir 12 points, 5 rebounds, Damian Bates 10 points, 5 rebounds; SC, Ben Milliken 24 points, Justin Brock 13 points, Jayven Szewczyk 8 points, Travis Miller 8 points

RECORDS: Imagine School at North Port 1-7, Sarasota Christian 3-5

UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian plays at Sarasota Military Academy on Friday, December 16, 7:30 PM.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 43, Palmetto 36

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Maya Collins 17 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, Taylor Orris 13 points.

RECORD: Lemon Bay 5-4

NEXT: St. John Neumann at Lemon Bay 6 p.m. Friday

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 6, Venice 1

AT: Lakewood Ranch High School

TOP PLAYERS : LR, Rylee O'Shea goal, 4 assists, Olivia Hadad 2 goals, Ella Fetchko 2 goals, Julia Magno goal

RECORD : Lakewood Ranch 8-0-1

BOYS SOCCER

Parrish Community 3, Southeast 2

AT: Southeast High School

TOP PLAYERS: P, Eddie Abonce Goal, Guillermo Gallo 2 goals

OF NOTE: Gallo scored the game-winning goal, as the Bulls remained unbeaten in six straight.

RECORDS : Parrish 7-1-0, Southeast 6-3-2

NEXT : Imagine School at North Port at Parrish Parrish on Thursday

Palmetto 1, Tampa Catholic 0

TOP PLAYERS: P, Christopher Hehn Jr goal, Talan Cruz assist, Chandler Poppell 3 steals

RECORDS: Palmetto 4-3-1, Tampa Catholic 6-4-1

NEXT: Palmetto at Bradenton Christian on Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brooks DeBartolo 32, Braden River 21

TOP PLAYERS: BR, Jasmine Hernandez 10 points, 6 rebounds, Monique Schwalbach 8 points, 4 steals

RECORD: Braden River 4-4

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 65, Manatee 40

AT: Manatee

TOP PLAYERS : S, Oliver Boyle 16 points, Nic Rafaniello 14 points, 8 rebounds, Danny Munn 8 points, 10 rebounds

RECORD: Sarasota 6-2

NEXT: Sarasota vs. Lakewood Ranch on Friday

Indian Rocks Christian 45, Sarasota Christian 42

AT: Indian Rocks Christian, Largo

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 16 points, Travis Miller 9 points, Justin Brock 7 points, Randall Collins 6 points

RECORDS: Indian Rocks Christian 3-4, Sarasota Christian 3-4

UP NEXT: Imagine School at North Port at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m. Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 62, Ida Baker. 50

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Maya Collins 24 ponits, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, Breanna Carroll 10 points, 6 rebounds, Abigale Woods 10 points, Taylor Orris 10 points

RECORD: Lemon Bay 4-4

Brooks DeBartolo 53, Sarasota 33

TOP PLAYER: S, Kennedy McClain 17 points

RECORD: Sarasota 3-7

NEXT: Barron Collier at Sarasota on Saturday

MONDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 4, Parrish Community 1

AT: Lakewood Ranch High School

TOP PLAYERS: LR, Rylee O'Shea 2 goals, Madison Adams goal, assist, Olivia Hadad goal, 2 assists, Julia Magno assist

RECORD: Lakewood Ranch 7-0-1

NEXT: Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Braden River 5, Out-of-Door 0

TOP PLAYERS: BR, Carly Stella 2 goals, Brooklyn Epperson goal, assist, Alexa Sowards goal, 2 assists Caitlin Morin goal, Maddie Epperson assist, Mikaela Barton assist

RECORD: Braden River 5-2

NEXT : Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Friday

WEEKEND

WRESTLING

Captain Archer Memorial Classic

Team standings: 1. Charlotte 251, Lemon Bay 241.5, 8. Braden River 84, 9. Venice 74.5, 10. Palmetto 70, 12. Sarasota 61

Area champions

106 -pound weight class, Matthew Schuler, Charlotte

113 -Camren French, Charlotte

120 -Blaine Taranto, Venice

152 -Ashton Tucker, Lemon Bay

170 -Koen Hoffman, Lemon Bay

182 -Jessey Colas, Braden River

220 -Cael Newton, Charlotte

Hurricane Team Challenge

Team standings: 1. Suwannee 6-1, 2. Manatee 6-1

Most Outstanding Wrestler Heavyweights

285 -Hamlet Rodriguez, Manatee, 8-0, 8 pins

Manatee results: d. Strawberry Crest, 56-22, d. Park Vista, 75-2, d. George Jenkins 63-15, d. Bloomingdale, 55-24, d. Columbus, 47-24, d. Somerset, 39-35, lost to Suwannee, 39-33

RECORD: Manatee 13-1

GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING

Sarasota County Championships

Team standings: 1. Venice 79, 2. North Port 54, 3. Riverview 52, 4. Cardinal Mooney 20, 5. Sarasota 20, 6. Booker 0

Individual Champions

101 -Sophia Hammer, Riverview 215 total pounds

110 -Kaylie Beaulieu, North Port 220

119 -Lily Eastes, North Port 265

129 -Kaitlyn Kohlenberg, North Port 295

139 -Andrea Saxman, Venice 335

154 -Peyton Pablo, Venice 280

169 -Aubrey Jarvis, North Port 370

183 -Allysen Byerley, Riverview 330

199 -Emmalee Gentry, Venice 235

Unl. -Caitlin Page, North Port 310

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braden River 55, IMG Academy 42

TOP PLAYERS: BR, Monique Schwalbach 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, Jasmine Hernandez 15 points, 8 rebounds, Cydnee Brooks 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

RECORD : Braden River 4-3

NEXT : Brooks DeBartolo at Braden River, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Riverview 48, Sarasota 37

TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 11 points, Madi McDonald 8 points, Paisley Binswanger 8 points; R, A. Lloyd 13 points, K. Guy 8 points, K. Montas 8 points

RECORD: Sarasota 3-6

NEXT: Sarasota at Brooks DeBartolo, Tuesday

Braden River 49, Bradenton Christian 45

AT : Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS: BR, Monique Schualbach 17 points,, BCS, Taylor Blunden 13 points

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 4-3 Braden River 3-3

