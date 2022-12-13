Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday when they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Raiders Jakob Johnson spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game moments ago. You can...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs
It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Jalen Catalon Enters Transfer Portal
One of the more impressive defensive backs in the SEC, Jalen Catalon, has decided to enter the transfer portal, effectively moving on from Arkansas. "An elite athlete and playmaker with a nose for the ball, Catalon excels in Zone coverage due to range, route combination recognition, and ball skills but will need to clean up pursuit angles when working East-West and refine tackling technique to reach his ceiling."
Wichita Eagle
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
Wichita Eagle
Predictions and Betting Odds For Every 2022-23 SEC Bowl Game
After a sad week in the SEC with the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, the conference is now in full preparation ahead of their bowl games. The SEC had the most teams of any conference in college football reach bowl eligibility this season -- including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who will play in their respective New Year's Six bowl matchups.
Wichita Eagle
Former Kansas QB legend David Jaynes speaks at emotional John Hadl celebration of life
One of the country’s top football recruits his senior year at Bonner Springs High School, quarterback sensation David Jaynes spoke with then-Alabama coaching legend Bear Bryant several times during the recruiting process. Humbled and honored by interest shown him by one of the most accomplished coaches of all time,...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Wichita Eagle
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial) RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst) UCLA came in at No. 16 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 6 in the NET Rankings, No. 4 in the KenPom and No. 3 in the BARTHAG. Kentucky came in at No. 13 in the AP and Coaches Polls, and is currently No. 19 in the NET, No. 6 in the KenPom and No. 16 in the BARTHAG.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Mazzulla Discusses Robert Williams’ Return to a Celtics Team That Found a New Identity Without Him
Forced to adapt without their vertical spacing center, the Celtics have leaned heavily on a five-out offense, often featuring lineup combinations where everyone can shoot, pass, and make plays off the dribble. It's led to Boston generating 119.4 points per game, the most in the NBA. So, with Robert Williams...
Wichita Eagle
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Wichita Eagle
Proteau: Changing the NHL’s Salary Cap to Reward Development
The Los Angeles Kings locked up an important player in winger Trevor Moore this week, signing the 27-year-old winger to a five-year, $21-million contract extension that begins next season and carries a $4.2-million average annual salary cap hit. Moore is the latest in a lengthy line of former Toronto forwards who’ve enjoyed success since leaving the Maple Leafs one way or another; other examples include Oilers winger Zach Hyman, Flames center Nazem Kadri and currently-injured Washington forward Connor Brown.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
Wichita Eagle
Cooper Kupp Comeback: Could Rams WR Return from Injury?
It is to the credit of the Los Angeles Rams that they are trying to salvage something from this lost "Super Bowl Hangover'' season. Evidence? The work of new QB Baker Mayfield, and the club's attempts to take something of value from his presence with Matthew Stafford unavailable. So, how...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s a great sign for the Chiefs approaching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
The Chiefs had a full house for Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans. And that includes two players working their way back from injuries: wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (abdominal). Toney put in a limited practice Wednesday; the Chiefs weren’t...
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick
For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
Comments / 0