Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large. According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening. The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police pursue additional charges in Canton toddler’s death
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Canton police have charged Phillissa Diallo with 2nd-degree murder in addition to concealing the death of another person and cruelty to children in the second degree. ORIGINAL STORY: A 40-year-old woman faces multiple charges in connection to the death of a female toddler...
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify man accused of attempting to kidnap Marietta mother
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at a Marietta grocery store has been identified. Marrietta Police Department has released the photo of Randy Harmon as the alleged attempted kidnapper. Last Tuesday morning, a Marietta woman fought off an alleged armed kidnapper...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Peachtree City Walmart reopening next week after arson fire in August
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree City Walmart, which has been closed since a fire nearly four months ago, will reopen with limited availability on Dec. 21. A 14-year-old girl was charged with setting the fire on Aug. 24 that resulted in the closure of the Walmart in Peachtree City.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was killed earlier this week as he arrived at work. Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Ozburn Riner, 59, of Winder, was gunned down in the parking lot of Gwinnett Corrections Center...
claytoncrescent.org
CCPD: Citizens interfering with missing child search
Clayton County Police say some members of the public are interfering with the investigation into missing child R’Kayla Briggs, 11, and that federal law enforcement agencies are joining them in what they believe is a human trafficking case. Briggs left her home voluntarily with an adult on Tuesday. Her...
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man critically wounded after being shot in car, DeKalb police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot while sitting inside his car early Saturday morning, DeKalb police say. Just before 8 a.m., police arrived at Bouldercrest Lane after reports of a person being shot. Police said officers spotted a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound...
