Wichita Eagle

Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade

The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Trade Market Index: Surplus Salaries

The NBA trade deadline is still two months away but the unofficial start to trade season has already passed. Over 70 free agents who signed with their teams in the offseason became eligible to be traded on December 15. A few more All-Star caliber options will be available in January. However, it would be surprising to see the New Orleans Pelicans rush into a swap this early in the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

UCLA vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial) RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst) UCLA came in at No. 16 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 6 in the NET Rankings, No. 4 in the KenPom and No. 3 in the BARTHAG. Kentucky came in at No. 13 in the AP and Coaches Polls, and is currently No. 19 in the NET, No. 6 in the KenPom and No. 16 in the BARTHAG.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Predictions and Betting Odds For Every 2022-23 SEC Bowl Game

After a sad week in the SEC with the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, the conference is now in full preparation ahead of their bowl games. The SEC had the most teams of any conference in college football reach bowl eligibility this season -- including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who will play in their respective New Year's Six bowl matchups.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15

The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Proteau: Changing the NHL’s Salary Cap to Reward Development

The Los Angeles Kings locked up an important player in winger Trevor Moore this week, signing the 27-year-old winger to a five-year, $21-million contract extension that begins next season and carries a $4.2-million average annual salary cap hit. Moore is the latest in a lengthy line of former Toronto forwards who’ve enjoyed success since leaving the Maple Leafs one way or another; other examples include Oilers winger Zach Hyman, Flames center Nazem Kadri and currently-injured Washington forward Connor Brown.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick

For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...

