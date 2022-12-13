Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
UFC PI’s Heather Linden details rehabbing Francis Ngannou through serious injury
LAS VEGAS – UFC Performance Institute director of physical therapy Dr. Heather Linden has dealt with some major challenges when it comes to rehabilitating athletes, and perhaps none bigger than the promotion’s heavyweight champion. Prior to his last appearance in the octagon at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou injured...
Wichita Eagle
Jarred Brooks has high aspirations, including Demetrious Johnson fight, as ONE strawweight champion
Ever since he left the UFC in 2018, Jarred Brooks has been on a roll. Now he can call himself champion. Brooks, who’s bounced between competing at 125 and 135 pounds in his career, claimed the ONE Championship strawweight (125) title earlier this month when he defeated Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision at ONE 164. While it might not be his ideal scenario, it’ll certainly do.
Wichita Eagle
California State Athletic Commission adds new rule for combat sports officials traveling out of state
The California State Athletic Commission has added a new rule for officials following a recent controversy involving judge Doug Crosby. On Friday, CSAC executive officer Andy Foster issued a memorandum that places restrictions on out-of-state travel for combat sports officials. With this new rule in place, judges and referees may travel no further than Nevada if they intend to work an event in California within one day of an assignment. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani was first to report the news.
Comments / 0