Man charged in Pasco Police shooting, woman remains in critical condition
PASCO, Wash. – The Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the people involved in the shooting that happened between officers with the Pasco Police Department and two people at a Pasco trailer park.
The shooting happened December 7 at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park .
Investigators with the SIU said Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, is in the King County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.
They said Jara-Delacruz shot at police officers who responded to the trailer he was at after a report of a domestic disturbance.
Jara-Delacruz allegedly had a gun and was fighting with a woman, later identified as Maria Vargas-Gomez, 43.
Investigators with the SIU claimed Pasco Police Officer Anna Ramos shot at Jara-Delacruz after he began shooting at her and another officer at the scene.
Both Jara-Delacruz and Vargas-Gomez were shot and were taken to the hospital. They were both later transferred to another medical facility to get treatment.
Vargas-Gomez is still in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
