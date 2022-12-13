Man charged in Pasco Police shooting, woman remains in critical condition

PASCO, Wash. – The Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the people involved in the shooting that happened between officers with the Pasco Police Department and two people at a Pasco trailer park.

The shooting happened December 7 at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park .

Investigators with the SIU said Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, is in the King County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.

They said Jara-Delacruz shot at police officers who responded to the trailer he was at after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Jara-Delacruz allegedly had a gun and was fighting with a woman, later identified as Maria Vargas-Gomez, 43.

Investigators with the SIU claimed Pasco Police Officer Anna Ramos shot at Jara-Delacruz after he began shooting at her and another officer at the scene.

Both Jara-Delacruz and Vargas-Gomez were shot and were taken to the hospital. They were both later transferred to another medical facility to get treatment.

Vargas-Gomez is still in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

