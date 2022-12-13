ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 woman dead after 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

By Jeremy Yurow, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhHrY_0jgPQUGZ00

Police say a woman is dead from a four-vehicle collision late Sunday afternoon in north Phoenix.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Sarah Warren, police said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek Road at around 4:17 p.m. Officers discovered Warren and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department, police said.

Phoenix police said that detectives investigating the accident believe that she was driving north on Cave Creek Road at the time of the incident. Officials noted that the road is currently under construction and merges into one lane and that Warren collided with another vehicle which was also going north at the merge point.

After the initial collision, Warren's vehicle went into a raised median and into southbound lanes where she collided with a truck pulling a travel trailer, according to police. Police said that a fourth vehicle going south collided with Warren's vehicle afterward.

Phoenix police said that the driver of the truck pulling the travel trailer was identified as a man who was processed for DUI and released.

"There are no other reported injuries," Phoenix police Sergeant Melissa Soliz said. "Further details about the crash remain under investigation."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin

PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Person hospitalized after Mesa motel fire

MESA, AZ — Mesa fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a motel. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near Main Street and Stapley Drive. A fire department spokesperson says an adult was found in the building while firefighters...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Family displaced, bird dead after Glendale house fire

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A family has now been displaced after a fire broke out at a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback early Friday morning. Fire crews say the residents woke up just before 2 a.m. to the sound of their smoke detector and discovered a fire in the kitchen that spread to other parts of the home.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash near 7th Avenue and Grant Street

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash in downtown Phoenix overnight. Officers were called to 7th Avenue and Grant Street late Wednesday night to investigate a crash involving a car and a truck. The truck involved rolled during the collision, ejecting a woman in the passenger seat. She...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy