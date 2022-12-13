1 woman dead after 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

Police say a woman is dead from a four-vehicle collision late Sunday afternoon in north Phoenix.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Sarah Warren, police said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek Road at around 4:17 p.m. Officers discovered Warren and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department, police said.

Phoenix police said that detectives investigating the accident believe that she was driving north on Cave Creek Road at the time of the incident. Officials noted that the road is currently under construction and merges into one lane and that Warren collided with another vehicle which was also going north at the merge point.

After the initial collision, Warren's vehicle went into a raised median and into southbound lanes where she collided with a truck pulling a travel trailer, according to police. Police said that a fourth vehicle going south collided with Warren's vehicle afterward.

Phoenix police said that the driver of the truck pulling the travel trailer was identified as a man who was processed for DUI and released.

"There are no other reported injuries," Phoenix police Sergeant Melissa Soliz said. "Further details about the crash remain under investigation."