Wayland, MI

Leighton Township to take over old school site Dec. 26

The Leighton Township Board plans to take possession of the former Happy Camper business Dec. 26 after the current occupant of the old Moline Elementary School vacates the building Dec. 22. The board, which used $650,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy the old school from...
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) As an early Christmas present, former longtime teacher Julia Smith’s family has given the Wayland Educational Enrichment Foundation a gift of $50,000 to boost the local economy. The Durant school underfunding legal case in Michigan...
Visitation is Thursday for Linda Engel, 74, of Wayland

Linda Engel, age 74, died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Linda loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and always enjoyed having her family together. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Linda loved being crafty. She made uniquely colored water that she called coffee. She is survived by her husband, Donald Engel; children Rob...
Unbeaten West Catholic deals ‘Cats a blowout loss

The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team Friday evening was hammered by undefeated Grand Rapids West Catholic, 66-31. But the news was good from the north at Comstock Park, where the Wildcat boys took a 68-50 win to move thwie overall season record to 2-0. The visiting Lady Falcons, with...
Memorial service will be Jan. 12 for Tracy Bartell

Tracy M. (Maycroft) Bartell, age 53, of Wayland, died Thursday, Dec. 8. She was born on Jan. 10, 1969, in Muskegon, to David and Linda (Schnipke) Maycroft. Tracy attended Updyke Elementary, Ravenna Middle and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1987. She worked as a nurse’s aide in a nursing home and as a mental health worker in a group home as well as various other jobs that she enjoyed.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
City Plan Commission OKs 3 marijuana retail requests

The Wayland City Planning Commission Tuesday night recommended the City Council approve four special use permit requests, three of them from prospective retail marijuana businesses. After considerable discussion in the public hearings, site plans were given the green light for such businesses at 124 S. Main St., former home of...
Plan Commission did the right thing in weed hearing

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. The public hearings Tuesday night at the Wayland City Planning Commission were disappointing, mostly for three huge reasons. The first reason could be summed up in three quotes: “That ship has...
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
