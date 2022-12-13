Read full article on original website
Leighton Township to take over old school site Dec. 26
The Leighton Township Board plans to take possession of the former Happy Camper business Dec. 26 after the current occupant of the old Moline Elementary School vacates the building Dec. 22. The board, which used $650,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy the old school from...
Community mourns loss of beloved City High Middle School coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.
Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
Delton-Kellogg Schools close Friday for illnesses
"We encourage our Delton-Kellogg family to rest, take care of themselves and their families, so we can all have a health holiday break!" said the district.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) As an early Christmas present, former longtime teacher Julia Smith’s family has given the Wayland Educational Enrichment Foundation a gift of $50,000 to boost the local economy. The Durant school underfunding legal case in Michigan...
Ottawa County's Critter Barn continuing to expand, needs some help
What started as a "joke" is now a massive learning center for in Zeeland people of all ages and abilities.
Visitation is Thursday for Linda Engel, 74, of Wayland
Linda Engel, age 74, died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Linda loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and always enjoyed having her family together. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Linda loved being crafty. She made uniquely colored water that she called coffee. She is survived by her husband, Donald Engel; children Rob...
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor
Fire crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor. They found heavy flames coming out of the building in Van Buren County.
Unbeaten West Catholic deals ‘Cats a blowout loss
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team Friday evening was hammered by undefeated Grand Rapids West Catholic, 66-31. But the news was good from the north at Comstock Park, where the Wildcat boys took a 68-50 win to move thwie overall season record to 2-0. The visiting Lady Falcons, with...
Memorial service will be Jan. 12 for Tracy Bartell
Tracy M. (Maycroft) Bartell, age 53, of Wayland, died Thursday, Dec. 8. She was born on Jan. 10, 1969, in Muskegon, to David and Linda (Schnipke) Maycroft. Tracy attended Updyke Elementary, Ravenna Middle and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1987. She worked as a nurse’s aide in a nursing home and as a mental health worker in a group home as well as various other jobs that she enjoyed.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
City Plan Commission OKs 3 marijuana retail requests
The Wayland City Planning Commission Tuesday night recommended the City Council approve four special use permit requests, three of them from prospective retail marijuana businesses. After considerable discussion in the public hearings, site plans were given the green light for such businesses at 124 S. Main St., former home of...
Plan Commission did the right thing in weed hearing
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. The public hearings Tuesday night at the Wayland City Planning Commission were disappointing, mostly for three huge reasons. The first reason could be summed up in three quotes: “That ship has...
Rockford native reflects on 'The Voice' experience
Bradley Sinclair's name might be nationally recognized now after landing a spot on season 20 of The Voice, but this up-and-coming musician hasn't lost touch with his West Michigan roots.
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
