The recruitment of 5-Star safety Peyton Bowen has been intense and strange and uncomfortable for many months now. Bowen committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year’s Day, and for more than half of that time, the Texas standout has been visiting other schools and talking to other schools. Most of the visits and conversation have revolved around the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, but Peyton (as a committed member of the ND class) has been all over the country during the process.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO