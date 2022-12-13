ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Friday: ODOT testing salt on highways to melt snow

The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations. Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles — in the form of rust.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ODOT is testing rock salt to melt snow and ice on three Oregon highways

klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Oregonian

Police hunt for poachers who killed 2 black bears, left them in trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE
hereisoregon.com

Unique winter experiences in Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon

Book an affordable adaptive alpine private downhill skiing lesson, gear and guide included. Oregon Adaptive Sports is a non-profit based in Bend that provides free or low cost adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and lessons to individuals with long term physical or cognitive disabilities. The program has existed since the 90s and serves over 300 athletes over the winter of all ages.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon

When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
OREGON STATE
KXL

More Issues For Oregon’s Firearm Background Check Program

Portland, Ore. — As the State of Oregon prepares to fight in Harney County Court to fully implement Measure 114, the number of delayed firearm background checks at Oregon State Police continue to pile up. As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of background checks that were waiting for approval toped 38,500.
OREGON STATE
