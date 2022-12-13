Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna county.

Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon arrival, Chief Brad Jones said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

An initial search of the home led officials to discover one person, who was rescued and taken to the hospital after EMS performed CPR.

Chief Jones tells Eyewitness News the house is a total loss and the State Police Fire Marshal is investigating

A total of 8 fire companies assisted. There is no word on the hospitalized victims’ condition.

