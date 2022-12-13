ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township

By Julia Priest
WBRE
 4 days ago

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna county.

Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon arrival, Chief Brad Jones said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sX2DY_0jgPOOQp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsxOO_0jgPOOQp00

An initial search of the home led officials to discover one person, who was rescued and taken to the hospital after EMS performed CPR.

Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck

Chief Jones tells Eyewitness News the house is a total loss and the State Police Fire Marshal is investigating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ij7C3_0jgPOOQp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130RaJ_0jgPOOQp00

A total of 8 fire companies assisted. There is no word on the hospitalized victims’ condition.

