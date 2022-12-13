Sean Strickland can beat Jared Cannonier “pretty easily” at UFC Vegas 66 if he fights smart, says teammate: “He should do well in this if he fights with his head and not his pride”

Read full article on original website
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Legless wrestler Zion Clark set for MMA debut this Saturday against Eugene Murray
Former collegiate wrestler Zion Clark will make his professional MMA debut this weekend against Eugene Murray. The 25-year-old was born with caudal regressions syndrome. The birth defect is a rare disorder that disrupts the development of the lower half of the body. While the syndrome is extremely rare, Clark has never let the disorder define him.
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
Conor McGregor sounds off on Artem Lobov following latest lawsuit for intimidation: “I’m not paying these lawyers nothing”
Conor McGregor is sounding off on Artem Lobov following his latest lawsuit for intimidation. Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has apparently filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor. Lobov maintains he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor’s earnings in the sale of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.
Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel
Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away. ‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
Bobby Green rips “amateur fighter” Paddy Pimblett, says it would be “disrespectful” if they are in the same cage: “He doesn’t belong”
Bobby Green doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would accept a fight with him, but if he did, he says the scrap would not be close. After Pimblett beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many wondered who would be next for the Brit. A popular name was Green who is set to face Drew Dober on Saturday at UFC Vegas 66. Yet, Green doesn’t think highly of Pimblett and believes he would beat him with ease.
Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”
Sean Strickland has taken aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest. At the time of the arrest, the 33-year-old Adesanya (23-2 MMA) was travelling back to New Zealand after being dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion by Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281. Adesanya had been leading on the scorecards until Pereira finished him with just 2:05 left in the fifth round.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Brendan Schaub believes Paddy Pimblett will be a future UFC champion: “Do your homework on him”
Brendan Schaub still believes that Paddy Pimblett is a future UFC champion. ‘The Baddy’ made his return at UFC 282 last Saturday night on pay-per-view. Despite being just three fights into his journey in the promotion, he’s already a superstar. Brand deals with Barstool Sports, as well as a popular podcast, have helped in spades.
Coach Ray Longo blasts judge Douglas Crosby over controversial Danny Sabatello and Paddy Pimblett scorecards: “You let him piss all over people”
MMA coach Ray Longo is the latest to shine a light on controversial judge Douglas Crosby. The name is likely familiar to MMA fans, but for the wrong reason. Crosby has judged fights for over two decades and has become a controversial figure for it. He’s been on the wrong side of some of the worst decisions in the history of the sport and has continued to receive high-profile assignments.
VIDEO | Jake Shields confronts Mike Jackson for calling him a “Nazi,” altercation ensues
Jake Shields and Mike Jackson had an altercation today that turned physical. According to Shields, Jackson has called him a Nazi on social media which the former UFC title challenger was not happy with. The two have gone back and forth on social media and on Friday, they finally saw each other. Once they did, Shields took Jackson to the ground and was holding him there, and tried to land some ground and pound. Jackson – who has also fought in the UFC – is heard asking people to get Shields off of him, before Jake was eventually removed.
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley trade barbs on social media: “You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob”
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley are trading barbs on social media. Obviously not the first time and certainly not the last, Cejudo and O’Malley are at it again. The two have a history of trash-talking each other and calling each other out for a fight in the Octagon.
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
Gordon Ryan mocks Dillon Danis over boxing match with KSI: “I have tons of cars you can clean for me”
Gordon Ryan has given his take on the upcoming boxing debut of Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure in the combat sports community for a while now. While he was first introduced to MMA fans through his training with Conor McGregor, Danis has been competing at the top level of jiu-jitsu for a long time.
Ali Abdelaziz implores every commission not to take on Douglas Crosby as a judge following UFC 282
Ali Abdelaziz has implored every commission not to take on Douglas Crosby as a judge following UFC 282. Abdelaziz is the founder and president of Dominance MMA Management. The MMA manager, 45, has several former UFC champions under his wing, some of which include Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo.
