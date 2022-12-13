Sean Strickland can beat Jared Cannonier “pretty easily” at UFC Vegas 66 if he fights smart, says teammate: “He should do well in this if he fights with his head and not his pride”

Jake Shields and Mike Jackson had an altercation today that turned physical. According to Shields, Jackson has called him a Nazi on social media which the former UFC title challenger was not happy with. The two have gone back and forth on social media and on Friday, they finally saw each other. Once they did, Shields took Jackson to the ground and was holding him there, and tried to land some ground and pound. Jackson – who has also fought in the UFC – is heard asking people to get Shields off of him, before Jake was eventually removed.

