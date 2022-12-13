Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
KOLD-TV
Jim Click raises $1.5 million for Tucson charities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced that his 2022 Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record amount of donations. According to a news release, the raffle raised $1.5 million, which will benefit 308 charities in the Tucson area. “Our community once again showed their...
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
KOLD-TV
75-year-old man missing from Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area. Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his...
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
KOLD-TV
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
KOLD-TV
Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16. The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cash or check donations...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
Inmate found unresponsive in cell
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police hope people will add camera to registry to fight crime, build relationships
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s camera registry is up and running. It’s your chance to register a security camera on your property with the department in hopes of catching criminals. Police are hoping this new initiative will help build relationships and help them...
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
