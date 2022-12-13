ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Jim Click raises $1.5 million for Tucson charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced that his 2022 Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record amount of donations. According to a news release, the raffle raised $1.5 million, which will benefit 308 charities in the Tucson area. “Our community once again showed their...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

75-year-old man missing from Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area. Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16. The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cash or check donations...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ

