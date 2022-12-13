Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Miles Battle (6’4″/205) confirmed with me that he will be taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend. Battle was a consensus 4-star Wide Receiver in the 2018 recruiting class out of Cy Creek High School in Houston, Texas. Five games into his Redshirt Sophomore season, Battle moved from Wide Receiver to Cornerback.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO