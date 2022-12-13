Read full article on original website
NC State’s Christopher Dunn is a CONSENSUS 1st Team All-American
NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn is a CONSENSUS 1st Team All-American. In order to earn the title Consensus 1st Team All-American, you have to earn 1st Team honors from 3 out of 5 of the following All-American Teams: American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Miles Battle is Taking an Official Visit to NC State this Weekend
Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Miles Battle (6’4″/205) confirmed with me that he will be taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend. Battle was a consensus 4-star Wide Receiver in the 2018 recruiting class out of Cy Creek High School in Houston, Texas. Five games into his Redshirt Sophomore season, Battle moved from Wide Receiver to Cornerback.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Bam Knight Named NFL’s Week 14 Rookie of the Week
Former NC State Running Back Zonovan Knight was named the NFL’s Week 14 Rookie of the Week. Knight finished the game with 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, as well as 2 receptions for 6 yards. He forced 10 missed tackles against the Bills. BAM has been...
