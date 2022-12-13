Woodinville, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Woodinville.
The Redmond High School basketball team will have a game with Woodinville High School on December 12, 2022, 19:15:00.
Redmond High School
Woodinville High School
December 12, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Redmond High School basketball team will have a game with Woodinville High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Redmond High School
Woodinville High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
