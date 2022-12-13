ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodinville, WA

Woodinville, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Woodinville.

The Redmond High School basketball team will have a game with Woodinville High School on December 12, 2022, 19:15:00.

Redmond High School
Woodinville High School
December 12, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Redmond High School basketball team will have a game with Woodinville High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Redmond High School
Woodinville High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy