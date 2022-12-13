ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

What should Mainers do if your online order never arrives?

We've all been there during the holidays; you order something online and your package never arrives. First, contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem to keep you as a customer. If you still don't get your order and a charge shows up on your...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season

PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance wraps gifts to help homeless vets

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – This holiday season, the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance is "wrapping for a reason." The group is at the Maine Mall, wrapping your presents. It's free, but they appreciate donations. The goal is to raise enough money for a new van to help deliver much-needed supplies...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing

A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
FREEPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy