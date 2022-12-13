Read full article on original website
WPFO
What should Mainers do if your online order never arrives?
We've all been there during the holidays; you order something online and your package never arrives. First, contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem to keep you as a customer. If you still don't get your order and a charge shows up on your...
WPFO
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they will make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state have been contacting CBS13 about ongoing mail...
WPFO
Gov. Mills reminds Mainers to sign up for affordable health insurance before it's too late
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills is reminding Mainers without health insurance that it's not too late to sign up for an affordable plan, but time is running out. In Augusta Wednesday, the governor announced that this is the last chance for people to enroll in a plan through coverme.gov.
WPFO
Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
WPFO
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
WPFO
Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance wraps gifts to help homeless vets
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – This holiday season, the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance is "wrapping for a reason." The group is at the Maine Mall, wrapping your presents. It's free, but they appreciate donations. The goal is to raise enough money for a new van to help deliver much-needed supplies...
WPFO
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
WPFO
Lisbon Falls businesses eligible to apply for money to offset losses from construction
LISBON FALLS (WGME) – Businesses in Lisbon Falls can apply for grant money to make up for lost revenue because of a summer construction project. The town set aside $150,000 last week to fund the program. Businesses need to submit an application with proof of lost revenue because of...
WPFO
Maine man helps bring cheer to those in need during the holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainer Mark Shapp knows that it’s better to give than to receive. Since 2013, Shapp has been driving a bus for Greater Portland Metro. "Getting to see people every day, helping them get to where they're going and maybe brightening their day in the process," Shapp said.
WPFO
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
WPFO
Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
WPFO
Special committee will hear public comment on heating assistance bill before final vote
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Mills' original heating assistance bill was blocked last week, but there's still a chance Mainers will get checks from the state to help with heating costs this winter. A special legislative committee will hold a public hearing next week on the governor's plan, which a small...
WPFO
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
WPFO
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
WPFO
Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing
A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
WPFO
Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
WPFO
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
WPFO
Here's everything you need to know about the nor'easter impacting Maine Friday & Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nor'easter is moving into Maine, bringing snow, wind, and messy travel through Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Quieter weather returns for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, with another big winter storm possible just before Christmas. Totals remain tricky at the coast...
WPFO
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
