Lakeville, MA

whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24

A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
MARSHFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man reported missing found dead in East Greenwich

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man reported missing in East Greenwich was found dead on Thursday. Mike Healey with DEM told NBC 10 News the body of 33-year-old David Craig was found at around 2:20 p.m. on the western side of Carr's Pond at Big River Management Area.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash

One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
REHOBOTH, MA

