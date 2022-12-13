Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Interstate 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the interstate, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Interstate 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
capecod.com
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24
A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
Turnto10.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
Man Killed After Allegedly Hit By Dumpster-Bearing Delivery Truck In Franklin: Police
One man is dead after they were allegedly hit by a delivery truck carrying a dumpster in at a warehouse in Franklin, authorities said.Police and fire responded to a report of a person down and not breathing at XPO Logistics, located at 176 Grove Street, around 6:32 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, Franklin…
Car crashes through fence and into house on Hyde Park Ave in Boston, one person sent to hospital
BOSTON — A car hopped the sidewalk, smashed through a fence and crashed into a house on Hyde Park Ave. in Boston early Saturday morning. Board-up crews on scene told Boston 25 News they were called to 829 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews said the car...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
Natick Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Man, 92
NATICK – Natick Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 92. Natick resident Stanley Glista, 92 years of age, was reported missing today, December 16, said Natick Police on social media just before 2 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in...
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
Turnto10.com
Man reported missing found dead in East Greenwich
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man reported missing in East Greenwich was found dead on Thursday. Mike Healey with DEM told NBC 10 News the body of 33-year-old David Craig was found at around 2:20 p.m. on the western side of Carr's Pond at Big River Management Area.
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
fallriverreporter.com
54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash
One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
Comments / 0