ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdvIt_0jgPNo9O00
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Two people who live outside Tacoma, Wash., have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Puyallup residents Holly Christensen and her husband, Scott Christensen, are named in charges unsealed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last month, The Seattle Times reported. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people who live outside Tacoma, Washington, have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Puyallup residents Holly Christensen, 44, and her husband, Scott Christensen, 49, are named in charges unsealed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last month, The Seattle Times reported.

Court documents show they’ve been ordered to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Thursday to enter pleas. It’s not immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the allegations.

The alleged crimes are misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in prison and maximum fine of $100,000.

Scott Christensen is a former realtor who had worked in California and Colorado before moving to Puyallup, where he sold real estate and became a pastor in 2015 at a Tacoma church that closed earlier this year, according to state business records.

According to the charges, FBI agents used cellphone data, Capitol surveillance video, news footage and law enforcement body-camera video as evidence against the Christensens, who according to the charges attended the “Stop the Steal” rally where former President Donald Trump spoke.

The charges said Scott Christensen and his wife were spotted later that afternoon in the Capitol Rotunda where he was captured on police body camera video conversing with a police officer. The charges say the couple remained inside the Capitol for over an hour until they were escorted out by law enforcement.

A mob attacked the Capitol after Trump’s speech in an effort to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Five people died in the ensuing violence.

The FBI has mounted a massive investigation to identify the people who forced their way into the Capitol, and nearly 900 have been charged. At least a dozen Washington state residents are among them, including Proud Boy leader Ethan Nordean, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and sedition.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby

Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy